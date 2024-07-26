Scotiabank ‘technical issue’ leaves customers without paycheques

Send this page to someone via email

Scotiabank says a “technical issue” has left some customers’ payments, including direct deposits, not being put into their accounts.

Friday morning, posts on X started to flood in with customers asking the bank where their paycheques were and some turning to the bank’s customer service account for assistance.

Some also asked why no information had been provided despite the issue having reportedly occurred for several hours.

It is not clear at this time when the issue began.

“We are currently experiencing a technical issue where some of our clients’ inbound payments, including direct deposits and cheque deposits, are not being applied to their accounts,” the bank said in a social media post shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern.

“We are actively working to resolve this as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The bank also confirmed that customers are still able to access their accounts, including to withdraw money, the technical issue currently only impacts inbound deposits.

No resolution time had been given, nor any additional information on what is behind the issue.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the bank said “any fees incurred as a result of this error will be refunded.”

More to come