SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
Shaye Ganam Replay
10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Calgary officials forecast river levels to peak by Tuesday

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 11:09 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Calgary officials forecast river levels to peak by Tuesday'
City of Calgary officials forecast river levels to peak by Tuesday
City of Calgary crews continue to monitor high river flows, expected to crest sometime Tuesday. The rain and melting snowpack aren't expected to result in widespread flooding in our city, but have prompted a boating advisory as crews urge Calgarians to stay away from the rivers. Adam MacVicar reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

River levels in Calgary are expected to crest sometime Tuesday as crews continue to monitor rainfall totals. However, officials aren’t expecting overland flooding.

According to the City of Calgary, between 40 and 80 mm of rain has fallen across the city as well as the Bow and Elbow River catchments since Saturday, with upwards of 70 mm of rain expected through mid-day Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures have also slowed alpine snowmelt with precipitation at higher elevations falling as snow, the city said in its update Monday, which is “reducing the sevreity of streamflow runoff.”

However, a boating advisory remains in effect in the City of Calgary and residents are being urged to stay off and away from the fast-moving rivers due to riverbank erosion, as well as swift-moving, cold river flows.

“It’s just not safe,” said Alex Kwan, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department. “You’re not going to enjoy yourself, the water is very cold and it’s murky.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Kwan, a boating advisory is issued when river flows surpass 280 m3/s, with the most recent measurements capturing flows quicker than 360 m3/s.

River flows are expected to continue to rise and peak sometime Tuesday, the city said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Fire crews were called to Harvie Passage along the Bow River in the city’s southeast Monday afternoon for a water rescue call.

According to officials, a group of kayakers were in the river and fortunately didn’t require a rescue.

“For most users, they will look at these conditions and it’s not really suitable to be outside and doing recreational activities on the water ways,” he said.

“If, for some reason, somebody unexpectedly ends up in the water, call 911 and our team is going to be there.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary flood season underway with new Sunnyside mitigation'
Calgary flood season underway with new Sunnyside mitigation
Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary said forecasted levels for the current weather event are not expected to result in widespread flooding, with anticipated river flows at less than a quarter of the peak amounts that occurred during the 2013 floods.

The lower rates are due in part to the Glenmore Reservoir and TransAlta’s Ghost Reservoir being lowered to expand storage capacity.

“Evacuations, road or bridge closures, temporary barriers, flood barrier closures (e.g., Montgomery, downtown, Sunnyside), operation of the Springbank Reservoir (SR1), and related responses are not anticipated to be required,” the city said in a statement.

Pathway closures are in effect along the Elbow River, including at the 25 Avenue underpass, CNR Bridge underpass, and at MacLeod Trail north and south.

Along the Bow River, city officials have closed the north bank underpass at the Reconciliation Bridge, the Centre Street Brige, and the Louise Bridge.

Closures are also in effect at the Bowmont Park pathways and north channel bridge, the north bank pathway at the Calgary Zoo, the Baines Bridge underpass, as well as some north side pathways at St. Patricks Island.

City officials said more than 70 per cent of the damage potential that existed in 2013 has been eliminated due to more than $1.3 billion in investments for “flood resilience measures” from the federal, provincial and municipal governments over the last 13 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“This investment includes new reservoir storage and operations, community scale flood barriers, stormwater outfall gates, riverbank erosion protection, pumping stations, as well as forecasting, monitoring and flood response capabilities,” the city said in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices