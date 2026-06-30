Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Touchdown Kelowna brings sold-out crowd and economic boost

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 30, 2026 12:10 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost'
Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost
A football festival has fans flocking to Kelowna. Last Saturday saw a game between the BC Lions and Calgary Stampeders kick things off. Touchdown Kelowna runs until July 4. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more on the expected boost for local businesses.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A sold-out crowd packed Kelowna’s Apple Bowl on Saturday as the BC Lions took on the Calgary Stampeders in the first of two Canadian Football League games being played as part of the nine-day Touchdown Kelowna festival.

The stadium was transformed to accommodate roughly 18,000 fans, many of whom travelled to the Okanagan to take in the game.

“Kelowna has made us feel welcome for sure, very welcome,” said a visiting fan from Abbotsford.

Many football fans booked their vacations around the pair of games.

“We’re staying the whole week enjoying Kelowna and then we’re going to come to the game next week,” said one Calgary fan.

The influx of visitors is already being felt by local businesses.

At the Kelowna Beer Institute, business is up by nearly 30 per cent as festival-goers explore the city’s restaurants, breweries and events between games.

Story continues below advertisement

“The town is buzzing,” said owner Chris Stirling. “There’s events all around, in between the two games, all around town. Thankfully, for us, they’re on both sides of our business. As they walk by, they see our patio, so it’s been great.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nearby, Rollz Ice Cream has extended its hours and increased staffing to keep up with demand.

The coming week is expected to be especially busy with football fever and many taking in Canada Day festivities.

“Because of Canada Day, visitors are coming, lots of visitors, from Calgary, from Vancouver,” said Mehak Dhindsa, who works at the ice cream parlour.

Click to play video: 'Breweries score with Touchdown Kelowna'
Breweries score with Touchdown Kelowna

The City of Kelowna estimates Touchdown Kelowna will generate between $50 million and $60 million in economic activity for the city and surrounding region.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Tom Dyas said the event is part of a broader strategy to attract major sporting and entertainment events throughout the year.

“Collectively when we look at totalling all events that have been to the community over the last year, year and a half, it’s well beyond in excess of $100 million,” Dyas said. “We’ll continue to look at bringing it forward, especially in shoulder seasons.”

With another CFL game still to come this weekend and festival events continuing throughout the week, many businesses are hoping the momentum — and the spending — continues.

“Small businesses like us struggle, and when the city puts in the effort to bring big events, we really see the difference,” Stirling said.

The second CFL game is scheduled for July 4 between the BC Lions and Edmonton Elks.

Click to play video: 'Apple Bowl upgrades to host the CFL'
Apple Bowl upgrades to host the CFL

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices