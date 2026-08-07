Compliments’ smashed 100% chicken burgers are being recalled in Canada

Leadbetter Foods Inc. has pulled Compliments’ smashed 100 per cent chicken burgers off Canadian shelves due to an allergen risk, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced Thursday.
Compliments brand items can be found in Sobeys, Voilà, FreshCo and Safeway grocery stores across Canada, among others.
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The affected products came in 680-gram packages (eight 85-gram chicken patties) and can be identified by their universal product code: 0 55742 58333 5.
The CFIA classified the notice as a Class II recall, meaning “there is a moderate risk” that consuming the affected products may lead to “short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”
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The issue lies in undisclosed eggs, the recall says.
No reports of any allergic reactions from consuming this product were included in the recall.
Consumers were advised not to “use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.”
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