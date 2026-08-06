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Consumer

Montreal-area home sales fall 10% in July amid ‘adjustment phase’: real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2026 12:16 pm
1 min read
Home sales in the Montreal area dropped 10 per cent in July compared with a year ago, even as prices continued to climb across the market. View image in full screen
Home sales in the Montreal area dropped 10 per cent in July compared with a year ago, even as prices continued to climb across the market. Graham Hughes/ The Canadian Press
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Montreal-area home sales fell 10 per cent year-over-year in July as the province’s real estate board says activity cooled across the entire market.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,338 residential properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down from 3,709 in July 2025.

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Home prices were up year-over-year across all categories for the month, led by a 6.1 per cent increase in the median price of a plex to $865,000.

The median price of a single-family home rose four per cent year-over-year to $650,000 in July, while the median price of a condominium increased 1.5 per cent to $431,500.

New listings in July totalled 5,260, up 4.1 per cent year-over-year.

Total inventory rose 16.6 per cent to 19,790 units for sale.

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