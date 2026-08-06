Montreal-area home sales fall 10% in July amid ‘adjustment phase’: real estate board

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Montreal-area home sales fell 10 per cent year-over-year in July as the province’s real estate board says activity cooled across the entire market.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,338 residential properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down from 3,709 in July 2025.

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Home prices were up year-over-year across all categories for the month, led by a 6.1 per cent increase in the median price of a plex to $865,000.

The median price of a single-family home rose four per cent year-over-year to $650,000 in July, while the median price of a condominium increased 1.5 per cent to $431,500.

New listings in July totalled 5,260, up 4.1 per cent year-over-year.

Total inventory rose 16.6 per cent to 19,790 units for sale.