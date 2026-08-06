Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


7 comments

  1. Mark
    August 7, 2026 at 2:34 am

    Seriously! They ran a stop sign!! Unbelievable

  2. Kelly
    August 7, 2026 at 2:30 am

    Seen the vans on highways many times…speeding each time.

  3. Jane doe
    August 7, 2026 at 2:06 am

    Line of duty?! You mean transfering a person to prison?! Hardly the line of duty.

  4. Brian
    August 7, 2026 at 12:57 am

    I remember a long night drive once, up i29 following a dept of corrections van. Because they were doing 165kph for over 450km…

  5. Jon
    August 7, 2026 at 12:23 am

    Well that said nothing but a lot of wow these were two great prison guards.Who caused the accident?What about the inmate?Did she get a medal too?

  6. New media is dead
    August 7, 2026 at 12:17 am

    Well this article cleared up nothing. Great journalism global. How long till you lock the comments?

  7. G Public
    August 6, 2026 at 10:58 pm

    Ummm….maybe some details are in order here. Was this a vehicle transport accident or did they all fall down a flight of stairs? Remember journalism Global? 5 W’s? Who What When Where Why. You are missing two of those.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 correctional officers, offender dead after transfer accident: CSC

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 9:22 pm
1 min read
Correctional Services View image in full screen
A Correctional Service of Canada logo is seen on an officer in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, November 11, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two correctional officers died in the line of duty Thursday, according to Correctional Service of Canada.

The government organization said two officers and an offender were killed in an accident during a transfer from the Edmonton Institution for Women.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty served Canadians with professionalism, dedication, and courage,” the organization said in a post on social media.

“Their commitment to public safety and to CSC’s mission leaves a lasting legacy, and we will ensure their invaluable contributions to our country are never forgotten.”

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said in a post on social media that it is mourning the deaths.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices