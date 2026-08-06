2 correctional officers, offender dead after transfer accident: CSC

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Two correctional officers died in the line of duty Thursday, according to Correctional Service of Canada.

The government organization said two officers and an offender were killed in an accident during a transfer from the Edmonton Institution for Women.

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“Our colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty served Canadians with professionalism, dedication, and courage,” the organization said in a post on social media.

“Their commitment to public safety and to CSC’s mission leaves a lasting legacy, and we will ensure their invaluable contributions to our country are never forgotten.”

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said in a post on social media that it is mourning the deaths.