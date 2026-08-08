Roughriders roll past winless Redblacks 42-20

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REGINA – The Ottawa Redblacks are still searching for their first victory of the CFL season after a 42-20 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

The Redblacks are now winless in eight games this season and have a 14-game regular-season losing streak dating back to the 2025 season.

Ottawa’s last regular-season victory was a 34-33 win over the B.C. Lions on Sept. 5, 2025. After that win, the Redblacks lost their final six games of the 2025 season.

The defending Grey Cup champion Roughriders improve to 6-2 with the victory.

Ottawa had a 14-13 lead early in the third quarter, but the Riders responded with three straight touchdowns to take control of the contest. Rookie receiver Dylan Djete scored his first CFL touchdown on a 18-yard reception from Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris. KeeSean Johnson connected with Harris on a two-point conversion to give the Riders a 21-14 lead.

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Tommy Stevens, Saskatchewan’s short-yardage specialist, sealed the victory with three touchdown runs, scoring from one yard, five yards and seven yards. Stevens, who scored three rushing touchdowns in last week’s 28-26 victory over the Edmonton Elks, leads the CFL with 11 rushing touchdowns.

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Harris, who completed 30 of 38 passes for 401 yards, became the 12th quarterback in CFL history to break the 40,000-yard mark in career passing yards. He now has 40,352 career passing yards and is 182 yards behind Tracy Ham (40,534) for 11th place.

Anthony Calvillo is the CFL’s all-time career passing yardage leader with 79,816 yards.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first half, with Ottawa’s Bryson Barnes scoring on a one-yard plunge and Johnson grabbing a five-yard scoring pass from Harris. Johnson, who had eight receptions for 107 yards in the half, caught seven passes for 97 yards on Saskatchewan’s final two possessions before the break.

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Johnson’s touchdown catch, coming with seven seconds left in the half, gave the Riders a 13-6 lead.

Justin Hardy, on a 23-yard reception, and Keelan White, on a seven-yard catch, also had touchdowns for Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Redblacks: Visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, Aug. 14.

Roughriders: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, Aug. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.