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Sports

Rourke expected to start for B.C. Lions

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) lines up a pass during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, June 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. View image in full screen
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) lines up a pass during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, June 13, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis. KAN
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VANCOUVER – B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is expected to start in Saturday’s CFL game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Place Stadium.

The league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2025 sustained a shoulder injury in his non-throwing arm in the first quarter of a July 17 game against the Edmonton Elks.

Rourke missed the rest of that game and the next two for the Lions (2-5), but he was listed as a starter for the game against the Ticats (3-5).

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B.C. went 1-2 after Rourke’s exit, but beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 35-19 last week.

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Rookie starter Kaidon Salter completed seven of 15 pass attempts for 96 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 160 yards — a franchise record for a quarterback — in the win over Winnipeg.

Rourke has completed 71.3 per cent of his throws (107-for-150) for 1,403 yards and five touchdowns. The 28-year-old, who was born in Victoria and grew up in Oakville, Ont., has been intercepted four times in his five games this season.

Hamilton will start Harrison Frost, who replaced Canadian Tre Ford in last week’s 44-20 loss to Calgary. The 27-year-old Frost completed nine of 20 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and also lost a fumble.

Veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell remains sidelined after undergoing surgery for the serious ankle injury he suffered in the Ticats’ 14-13 loss to Winnipeg on July 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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