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Sports

Balanced offensive effort leads Winnipeg Sea Bears to first playoff win in franchise history

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 12:05 am
1 min read
Balanced offensive effort leads Winnipeg Sea Bears to first playoff win in franchise history - image View image in full screen
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You wouldn’t have known the Winnipeg Sea Bears had lost three key players on their roster this week watching them on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.

Four Sea Bears players had at least 14 points and Winnipeg won a playoff game for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Saskatoon Mamba 99-88 in the CEBL Western Conference Semifinal.

Leading the way was Jelani Watson-Gayle, who had 27 points off the bench, including six three-pointers.

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Guard Xavier Moon, who has been dynamite in his short time with the Sea Bears, pitched in with 20 points and nine assists, while Isiah Osborne also played a key role, scoring 19 for Winnipeg.

Turnovers were a major factor in Thursday’s game, as the Mamba coughed it up 19 times compared to just two turnovers for the Sea Bears.

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The win came after Winnipeg lost regulars Teddy Allen (injury), Emmanuel Akot and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. (left team for other roster opportunities) this week.

Winnipeg now advances to Saturday afternoon’s Western Conference Final where they will take on the Vancouver Bandits who defeated the Edmonton Stingers 92-83 in the other West Semifinal on Thursday night.

That contest tips off just after 2:30 p.m.

In the Eastern Conference, the first-place Scarborough Shooting Stars, who went 20-4 during the regular season, were stunned 86-84 by the Niagara River Lions.

The River Lions, who have won back-to-back CEBL championships, will take on the Brampton Honey Badgers in the Eastern Conference Final, after Brampton edged the Ottawa BlackJacks 95-91.

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