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CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders have fired defensive co-ordinator Bob Slowik after missing the CFL playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

The CFL team announced the move in a press release Tuesday and said the team’s football operations staff under returning head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson will be revealed at a later date.

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Dickenson said the decision came after a year-end review.

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Calgary finished 9-9 in 2026 despite scoring a league-high 632 points. The Stampeders allowed 587 points, the second-most in the CFL behind Ottawa, and went 4-5 at McMahon Stadium.

Slowik joined the Calgary for the 2021 season as a defensive assistant.

He then served as linebackers coach from 2022-24 before spending the past two years as defensive co-ordinator.

Slowik served as defensive co-ordinator of the Montreal Alouettes in 2019. Before joining Montreal, he held the position with the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears in the NFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.