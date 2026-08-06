Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

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Ontario Conservative MP Larry Brock is resigning as member of Parliament and is to return to his previous role as a prosecutor in southwestern Ontario.

Brock, the MP for Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations, said in a social media post Thursday he would officially resign his seat Sept. 18 to return to the “front lines of justice” at the Crown attorney’s office in Brantford, Ont.

First elected in 2021, Brock served as justice critic but was shuffled out of that position by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in June.

His departure also leaves another vacancy for the Conservatives and triggers a byelection in the southwestern Ontario riding.

He is the seventh MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus since the 2025 election, with four of them crossing the floor to the Liberals.

“My commitment to community safety hasn’t wavered one bit, and getting back into the courtroom means I can keep being tough on crime, making sure real justice happens right here at home,” he said in his social media post.

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He said he was honoured to serve as justice critic, “given my commitment to reforming the criminal justice system, holding criminals accountable and restoring trust and confidence in our legal system.”

In a social media post Thursday, Poilievre thanked Brock for “fighting to end liberal bail reform, for putting criminals behind bars, for restoring safety to our streets, and for supporting victims.”

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Brock was a prosecutor for almost 19 years before running for federal politics.

He has been a prominent Conservative voice arguing that Liberal crime and justice measures do not go far enough. In September 2025, Brock said the Liberals’ promised bail reform legislation should adopt the provisions of the “jail not bail act” from the Conservatives.

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The Opposition party proposed measures to make it harder for people to receive bail if they have been arrested for or charged with a violent offence in the previous 10 years.

Thank you, Larry, for fighting to end Liberal bail, to lock up criminals, to restore safe streets and to support victims; and for your tireless work for the people of Brantford—Brant South—Six Nations. My ardent wish is for you and your family to have all the success and… https://t.co/PStpqal3Xe — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 7, 2026

The riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations has been Conservative since 2008, when Liberal incumbent Lloyd St. Amand lost the seat to Conservative Phil McColeman.

“I have full confidence that the team will keep delivering for this community for the years to come with the soon-to-be next Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant South,” Brock said.