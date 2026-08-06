Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


8 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 1:53 am

    All seven who left thought PP was a twit.
    They weren’t wrong.

  2. Marilyn Gladu
    August 7, 2026 at 1:07 am

    PP took his job from him.
    Way to go Whinestone Cowboy.
    And to think PP once had a 28 point lead on the Libbys.
    Then he started whining from our mansion.

  3. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 1:04 am

    LOL
    Another great job by PP.
    What an utter embarrassment.

  4. Dan Singh
    August 7, 2026 at 12:59 am

    At least Brock goes with some dignity unlike the floor crosses who should have resigned instead of taking some form of incentive to cross the floor. Traitors

  5. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 12:42 am

    Poilievre showing the country the benefits of a dominant leader.

  6. Benoît
    August 7, 2026 at 12:33 am

    Poilievre loses another MP. This seems to be a regular occurrence.

  7. Aaron Gunn
    August 7, 2026 at 12:13 am

    The mispronunciation of Chicoutimi was hilarious!

  8. Taxpayer
    August 6, 2026 at 11:34 pm

    The 12 federal by-elections held since 2022 have cost taxpayers an estimated total of $21 million, or an average of more than $1.75 million each, according to Elections Canada data.

    This guy committed to a role that he should serve until October 15, 2029.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Conservative MP Larry Brock announces he will resign next month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2026 10:25 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney calls August byelections for 3 ridings, control of house at stake'
Carney calls August byelections for 3 ridings, control of house at stake
RELATED: Prime Minister Mark Carney has called three byelections to be held this summer in B.C., Ontario and Quebec. With the votes taking place on Aug, 31, the Liberals will need to win at least one of the three to maintain their majority government. Jillian Piper reports on the candidates and the stakes – Jul 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Conservative MP Larry Brock is resigning as member of Parliament and is to return to his previous role as a prosecutor in southwestern Ontario.

Brock, the MP for Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations, said in a social media post Thursday he would officially resign his seat Sept. 18 to return to the “front lines of justice” at the Crown attorney’s office in Brantford, Ont.

First elected in 2021, Brock served as justice critic but was shuffled out of that position by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in June.

His departure also leaves another vacancy for the Conservatives and triggers a byelection in the southwestern Ontario riding.

He is the seventh MP to leave Poilievre’s caucus since the 2025 election, with four of them crossing the floor to the Liberals.

“My commitment to community safety hasn’t wavered one bit, and getting back into the courtroom means I can keep being tough on crime, making sure real justice happens right here at home,” he said in his social media post.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he was honoured to serve as justice critic, “given my commitment to reforming the criminal justice system, holding criminals accountable and restoring trust and confidence in our legal system.”

In a social media post Thursday, Poilievre thanked Brock for “fighting to end liberal bail reform, for putting criminals behind bars, for restoring safety to our streets, and for supporting victims.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Brock was a prosecutor for almost 19 years before running for federal politics.

He has been a prominent Conservative voice arguing that Liberal crime and justice measures do not go far enough. In September 2025, Brock said the Liberals’ promised bail reform legislation should adopt the provisions of the “jail not bail act” from the Conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

The Opposition party proposed measures to make it harder for people to receive bail if they have been arrested for or charged with a violent offence in the previous 10 years.

The riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations has been Conservative since 2008, when Liberal incumbent Lloyd St. Amand lost the seat to Conservative Phil McColeman.

“I have full confidence that the team will keep delivering for this community for the years to come with the soon-to-be next Conservative MP for Brantford-Brant South,” Brock said.

Click to play video: 'Carney calls byelections in 3 federal ridings'
Carney calls byelections in 3 federal ridings
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices