Will Canada get deal with U.S. before new tariffs? ‘We’ll see,’ says Carney.

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46 comments

  1. george
    August 7, 2026 at 7:40 am

    Will Carney make a deal like the Bridge deal and then say he should have been more transparent.
    So basically he fibbed.

  2. Epstein Elite
    August 7, 2026 at 7:03 am

    Epsteins best buddies Trump and Mark, can’t they just get along and share some cheese pizza?

  3. Beniamino
    August 7, 2026 at 6:54 am

    Polievre lost yet another MP. Woeful leadership of the conservstive party. Maybe he can tell his other MP’s, while they are still there, to stop flying to the US to meet with the Trump administration and let Carney negotiate.

  4. Marilyn Gladu
    August 7, 2026 at 2:33 am

    @what:
    Are you nuts? Carney’s whole life is an open book.
    You still back PP with no security clearance at all?
    Hilarious.

  5. What do we really know about Carney?
    August 7, 2026 at 2:00 am

    Well the answer is “No,we won’t get a deal ”

    Carney is either scared of standing up directly to Trump or he is a clandestine accomplice to Trump’s desire to take Canada but either way we won’t get a deal

  6. Kim Campbell
    August 7, 2026 at 1:58 am

    Whinestone Cowboy PP has a 28% lead when Carney took over.
    Now it’s 52-18 for Carney.
    DON’T RESIGN PP!!!!

  7. Stephen Harper
    August 7, 2026 at 1:56 am

    Hilarious Con rednecks on here who can’t stop their MP’s from quitting on PP.
    Carney should just call a snap election and get rid of the rest of them.
    PP is at 18% in the polls and his own MPs know he’s a putz.

  8. Anonymous
    August 7, 2026 at 1:54 am

    No one cares anymore.
    trump: on, off. on off.

  9. Ben Binyamem
    August 7, 2026 at 1:33 am

    Carney is literally a god.He can stop the Sun from shining on America so all you MAGA lovers better watch out or you will live in complete darkness until Carney shows you some Mercy.

  10. Brock
    August 7, 2026 at 12:37 am

    Poilievre lost another MP so looks like his leadership is under a lot of strain. Carney is the better leader to negotiate hands down.

  11. Charlie
    August 6, 2026 at 11:38 pm

    Carney: Zero wins!
    Brookfield: Win after Win!

  12. Justin sane
    August 6, 2026 at 10:14 pm

    We know Carney is the best thing since sliced bread ask any loony leftie. I for one with continue to support our failed leader until I’m unemployed homeless and lining up with the other 3 million Canadians at the food bank Elbows up forever !!!

  13. Ben
    August 6, 2026 at 10:08 pm

    Carney isn’t worried about a deal like real Canadians are because he has millions of dollars invested in those US blind trusts.

  14. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 9:23 pm

    The only forked and wagging tongue is owned by the opposition leader Poilievre who doesn’t have his security clearance. Why?

  15. Serenity Cox
    August 6, 2026 at 9:21 pm

    A year in Carney probably the worst PM of Canada. Zero wins in 16 months. He should go back to Brookfield and pontificate to them instead.

  16. Lee Varsho
    August 6, 2026 at 9:05 pm

    Carney speaks with a forked tongue not “measure words”. If really wants to make a deal with Trump, why did he just make a flippant comment and take a cheap shot at Trump. Carney really doesn’t want to make a deal at all.

  17. Ali
    August 6, 2026 at 9:00 pm

    Liberal Party of Canada: Careful, Managed, Decline. We’ll see nothing good for Canada come out of our government. But hey! More taxes!

  18. Binyamēm
    August 6, 2026 at 8:56 pm

    Measured words. That’s what we hear from Carney. A barking rabid chihuahua. That’s what Canadians hear from Polievre and his leaderless ruderless conservatives.

  19. Jon Layton
    August 6, 2026 at 8:14 pm

    Carney won’t tell the truth regardless and his answer will change every day.

  20. Leanne Sheherlis
    August 6, 2026 at 7:32 pm

    I never voted for Carney in 2025 but was hopeful he would be better than Trudeau. Honestly, Carney has been a major disappointment on many levels. I moved out of Canada in 2018 and don’t have any regrets.

  21. No Balls Carney
    August 6, 2026 at 7:26 pm

    Could really care less anymore. This has been going on for far too long! Both sides need a bat over the head. Both sides need to feel real urgency because a fire is gonna get lit under them real soon if this keeps going on.
    Time to grow a pair Carney!

  22. Angela Whitford
    August 6, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    Carney should have stayed as a corrupt Banker, as he is lousy as a PM and MP. He is not a Statesman.

  23. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 6:48 pm

    Does anyone really believe Carney will get a deal before the tariffs take effect. Going on Carney and this Liberal government past efforts on getting deals nothing will happen and the tariffs will come into effect

  24. Tony Fuda
    August 6, 2026 at 6:46 pm

    Anonymous. If that is true why did the Liberals embrace a part time drama teacher / snowboarding instructor for over a decade? Seem to work for the Liberals from 2013 – 2025. Liberals had a problem with Harper, who was way more educated than Trudeau.

  25. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 6:24 pm

    The experience of Poilievre includes delivering newspapers and eating American apples. Most Canadians want an educated leader with real world experience-Carney.

  26. Binyamem
    August 6, 2026 at 6:05 pm

    I used To be the village idiot, then through all my hard work I got promoted to the village idiot trainer.

  27. Tired in Toronto
    August 6, 2026 at 5:48 pm

    The fact that Carney can lie with such impunity speaks to Canadians ignorance. Required items are on the table, and no one is looking or talking about them. The “Oh Gee” we are all so surprised when we get thumped. What a bunch of suckers we are to listen to this MSN Tripe.

  28. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 5:42 pm

    Like a fish out of water Carney flip flops as his chances of actually begging a deal from Trump dies. He never was ready to be PM of Canada and the last year has shown that clearly. Trump keeps playing him like a fiddle, and some Canadians keep thinking Carney knows what he is doing, but the actual results tell us differently.

  29. Bigby
    August 6, 2026 at 5:11 pm

    No one has less leverage than those that can no longer lay claim to the future, except in Canada, where we are sandwiched between dissasociative disorders from the same party.

    The Boomers, that I love and respect, no longer have that future. Not only that, but the party that holds their attention, does so to it’s own demise.

    Liberal is a word that has evolving meaning just like Leadership is a word with evolving meaning.

    If credentialism were so fantastic, we would not be in the position of replacing fossil fuels with clean steam-based nuclear fuel.

    If that whole Boomer movement of hating on nuclear energy never gappened, we could have avoided…

    …the past 70 years of fosdil fuel burning.

    I am Gex X – my parents are Boomers, and I love them.

    But time is time and money is nothing like it.

  30. Reality
    August 6, 2026 at 4:58 pm

    I am certain I no longer care, as I know Liberals have failed us to a degree there is no turning back from, for them.

    No, their fate is to leave this world old, decrepit, and far past it’s best before date.

    You absolute losers that continue to think Carney can deal with Trump, or the Economic crises of their own making because; yes, constantly taking pot shots at the person you need to negotiate with is negotiation at a level 3 times slower than what the average person is capable of.

  31. Vince Grabbas
    August 6, 2026 at 4:48 pm

    Just to clarify, must are laughing at Carneys “Davos” speech as Carney flip flopped on it a few weeks later. Also, speeches are not action and it seems Carney was just virtue signalling.

  32. Lexi Smith
    August 6, 2026 at 4:45 pm

    Carney has produced zero results in over 16 months. Not 1 project even started or even “approved” by his MPO. We need actions and results, not talking.

  33. Binyamēm
    August 6, 2026 at 4:31 pm

    The world needs more Carney and more speeches like the speech he made at Davos which had a tremendous impact which made Trump and his administration very angry. Yet Carney was fearless when he made the Davos speech. He demonstrates leadership and stands up for Canada every single day.

  34. Concerned Canadian!
    August 6, 2026 at 4:12 pm

    All we will see is more of Prime Minister ATNA ( All Talk No Action ) do nothing but feed the Pro Liberal Media more and more Verbal diarrhea! We have been going down for the past decade and still people believe in Liberals! Canadians need to wake up and get rid of this mess!

  35. Abolish Canada Forever!
    August 6, 2026 at 4:11 pm

    Canada is now known as
    INDI-CHINA there is nothing CANADIAN about it anymore as TRUMP would call it “SHIIITHOLE COUNTRY”

  36. Roy stephenson
    August 6, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    Binyamin you and me are one !!!

  37. Ike Pono
    August 6, 2026 at 3:46 pm

    Will Canada get deal with U.S. before new tariffs? ‘We’ll see,’ says Carney.

    This is the new Canadian response, we’ll see, and it should be used to answer all questions from now on. If asked at work when a project will be done? Say ‘we’ll see’! What time is hockey practice? We’ll see! Will you marry me? We’ll see! What are my chances doctor? We’ll see! Can you give me a ride to the airport? We’ll see! Do you love me? We’ll see! Can I get a shot of rye with a beer? We’ll see!

  38. Sheila Beuhler
    August 6, 2026 at 3:35 pm

    @Biny. I recall the Liberals (including yourself) who embraced for over a
    decade a part time drama teacher / snowboarder who had a penchant for wearing blackface

  39. Binyamēm
    August 6, 2026 at 3:15 pm

    I’m glad to see Carney negotiating rather than Poilievre who has no security clearance. Plus Carney’s CV looks a lot better that Poilievre’s. Can’t imagine hiring a former paperboy like Poilievre for any task.

  40. Hannah Desjardin
    August 6, 2026 at 3:12 pm

    I have zero confidence in Dominic Leblanc, the Minister in Charge of this file for Canada. His only concern is when the Dinner Bell rings.

  41. Ali
    August 6, 2026 at 3:05 pm

    Requires the Liberal’s to negotiate and in good faith. I have my serious doubts as to either. Canada suffers while Carney fiddles

  42. Derek Hunter
    August 6, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    Carney actually doesn’t want a deal. This is fresh meat for his base that totally overdosed on the Liberal Kool-Aid and Elbows Up.

  43. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 2:55 pm

    There’s no point in making a deal with orange man he’ll always renag on them

  44. Anonymous
    August 6, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    Does Carney even need to try? Canadians have TDS so bad they will blame every problem Canada has on Trump. Canadian Mainstream News certainly won’t criticize the Liberal government. Liberals seem to want their government to be free of accountability and view the opposition party as the enemy. If Republicans win the mid-terms Canada is cooked because Trump has zero respect for Liberalism.

  45. Tex
    August 6, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    Didn’t Carney promise a deal by end of July 2025? He didn’t deliver then and won’t now. MAGA is to strong.

  46. Dave
    August 6, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Doubtful.
    Canada has preferred childishness over serious negotiation
    Plays well with the idiots who support them but not so much in the real world.

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Economy

Will Canada get deal with U.S. before new tariffs? ‘We’ll see,’ says Carney

By Uday Rana & Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 6, 2026 1:14 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: '‘We’ll see’ if Canada, U.S. get a ‘win-win’ deal before Trump’s double tariff August deadline: Carney'
‘We’ll see’ if Canada, U.S. get a ‘win-win’ deal before Trump’s double tariff August deadline: Carney
WATCH: "We'll see" if Canada, U.S. get a 'win-win' deal before Trump's double tariff August deadline, Carney says
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It remains to be seen whether Canada and the U.S. will agree to a trade deal before U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping 50 per cent tariffs hit on Aug. 19, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“With respect to a deal, we’re interested in a more comprehensive deal, more global deal that addresses the strategic sectors,” Carney told reporters in Quebec on Thursday.

Ottawa is seeking a “win-win deal” that includes steel, aluminum, forestry and automobile sectors, he said.

“Will we get all of that by the 19th of August? We’ll see. But we want to have pathways in order to get that,” he added.

Last month, Trump vowed to impose 50 per cent tariffs on the vast majority of Canadian goods in response to “discriminatory” measures, including provincial boycotts of American booze. Those measures are set to go into effect on Aug. 19.

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Ottawa’s negotiating team has been advocating for Canada’s forest sector at the table with Washington, Carney said.

“We bring up the forest sector every time we discuss with the United States,” he said.

Canada’s approach for a deal includes discussions on all sectors, not just on a few specific sectors, he added.

“There are many things that the Americans want from Canada. They say they don’t want them, but they do want them. It’s critical minerals. It’s aluminum. And for us, it’s all connected. We’re one country. We care about all these sectors,” Carney said.

Following Carney’s remarks, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he and chief trade negotiator Janice Charette held a “constructive and detailed meeting” with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington on Thursday. It marked LeBlanc’s second trip to the U.S. capital since Trump issued his latest tariff threat.

“Our focus has been and will continue to be on striking a comprehensive deal that addresses sectoral tariffs and benefits Canadian workers, farmers and businesses,” LeBlanc posted on X.

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Carney’s comments and the meeting in Washington came a day after Trump, speaking at an economic policy event in Las Vegas, called Canada “nasty.”

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“Canada’s nasty. They are. They’re nasty,” Trump said. “I love the people, but they’re nasty. Nasty leadership.”

Asked about those remarks Thursday, Carney acknowledged the trade negotiations with the U.S. were difficult.

“Yes, it’s a tough negotiation. You can change the adjective and say ‘nasty,’ but for Canada it’s a question of Canadian jobs, it’s a question of the future of Canadian enterprises,” Carney said.

Click to play video: 'Carney responds to Trump’s ‘Canada is nasty’ comment, says he is defending workers'
Carney responds to Trump’s ‘Canada is nasty’ comment, says he is defending workers

Trump last month signed three executive orders, each one using a different justification for the new tariff: the provincial and territorial boycotts on American alcohol products, Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made vehicles and auto parts and quotas on American dairy imports under Canada’s supply management system.

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Carney said in French on Thursday his government remains “loyal” to supply management.

“I’ve been clear since the start of my campaign for the Liberal leadership … because I believe in supply management. It’s important to stabilize prices for Canadian consumers and protect a way of life for small farms,” Carney said.

Carney has meanwhile deferred to the provinces on whether to keep or drop their boycotts of U.S. alcohol in order to avoid Trump’s tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and B.C. Premier David Eby, among others, have said they have no intention to back down and have called for retaliatory measures like dollar-for-dollar tariffs and threatening to withhold energy and critical minerals exports.

At a meeting with Canada’s premiers last month, Carney said retaliation remained a possibility but declined to specify exactly what the “full range” of available options are.

“We don’t need to respond in advance,” he told reporters at the time. “In fact, I think it would be counterproductive at this stage to respond in advance. But it’s important to know what your options are.”

He added that he and the premiers had discussed potential options, which would need approval from provinces and territories as some would be “directly” impacted.

Click to play video: 'Carney, premiers grapple with Trump’s 50% tariff threat'
Carney, premiers grapple with Trump’s 50% tariff threat

At a news conference in St. John’s, Nfld., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Carney for not yet securing a deal with the Americans.

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“He promised he would have a deal by July 21, 2025. He promised he would have elbows up. He promised he’d negotiate a win. Still no win. Still no deal. Still no elbows, a year and a half later,” Poilievre said.

“I don’t understand the strategy of making concession after concession after concession before even getting to the negotiating table.”

Poilievre specifically pointed to the government abandoning its digital service tax, agreeing to boost military spending and removing counter tariffs on the United States.

“Many of these things were going to have to happen,” Poilievre continued.

“But why not bring them to the bargaining table and get something in return for them, rather than making every concession and then showing up empty-handed and in a position of weakness when we bargain?”

—With files from the Canadian Press and Reuters

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