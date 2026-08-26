SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Bee
    August 26, 2026 at 4:41 pm

    Let’s embrace the EU with their products and vehicles. Also align closer with China trade and building their cars. I’m tired on the Yank influence.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Would U.S. tariffs actually change after Trump, or is this the new normal?

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 4:07 pm
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada unveils retaliatory tariffs against U.S. as trade war deepens'
Canada unveils retaliatory tariffs against U.S. as trade war deepens
Canada has unveiled $27.6 billion in tariffs on a range of American goods as retaliation against U.S. President Donald Trump's new 50 per cent levies on Canadian exports. Mackenzie Gray looks at some of the items being targeted, and what the federal government is saying about its strategy in the trade war.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As new U.S. tariffs sink into the Canadian economy, the idea of a prolonged trade war is something Canadians will need to get used to — even after President Donald Trump leaves office, experts say.

“I don’t see this changing any time soon. I don’t think this goes away magically when Trump exits the White House, and so for Canada, it’s wishful thinking to think we can hold our breaths and white-knuckle it for the next 24 or 26 months,” says political science associate professor Aaron Ettinger of Carleton University.

“Canada needs to be prepared for a tariff regime coming from the United States that continues beyond the Trump administration.”

Trump’s new 50 per cent tariffs took effect over the weekend after Canada walked away from the negotiating table. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the trade talks broke apart because the U.S. was asking for too much while offering little in return, including restrictions on who Canada can trade with.

Story continues below advertisement

For over a year of off-and-on tariff policies and trade negotiations, many Canadians and businesses have been clouded by a sense of uncertainty for what the future holds for the economy.

A report from Deloitte in July suggested Canada’s economy was “on pause” and waiting for a clearer path, with businesses hesitant to invest in expanding their operations and hiring new workers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Premier Eby asks British Columbians to avoid travelling to US as Canada fires back against Trump with counter-tariffs'
Premier Eby asks British Columbians to avoid travelling to US as Canada fires back against Trump with counter-tariffs

On Tuesday, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced a round of additional financial support measures for Canada’s small businesses in the wake of these new tariffs, and that some would be available even after Trump leaves the White House.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The other way we’ll be able to help a lot of our small businesses is through the BDC, which will have $500 million to support through interest-free loans that will be between $250,000 to up to $5 million. And there will be no repayment, no capital actually to pay back to the BDC for the next 36 months — so after the Trump administration,” Joly said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What businesses will need to show is they only need to show that their cash flow will be impacted by the tariffs.”

Trump is currently serving his second and final term as president of the United States, which concludes in January 2029, with midterm elections to be held this fall. Trump will still hold office as president after the midterm elections, but the divide of power between Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate could change.

“[If] Democrats take control of the Senate and the House of Representatives in 2026, well, that doesn’t necessarily change the tariff regime, because all the tariffs that Trump has put in place over the last six or 12 months mostly have a legal foundation and a foundation in laws passed by Congress,” Ettinger says.

“A Democratic-controlled Congress could try to rein Trump in by adjusting the laws or repealing the laws, but that would require Trump’s signature, and he would just veto anything that constrains his own power.”

This means even if the Republican Party loses control of both the House and the Senate in the fall, Trump may still be able to maintain most of the current tariff policies.

Click to play video: 'Most Americans oppose tariffs on Canadian goods, poll finds'
Most Americans oppose tariffs on Canadian goods, poll finds

In November 2028, Americans will cast ballots to determine a new president to replace Trump in 2029, which is when things could change.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’d be very easy for any subsequent president to use the legislation that Trump has used to impose these tariffs to get rid of them probably literally overnight with a stroke of a pen,” says Prof. Asa McKercher, Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations at the Brian Moroney Institute at St. Francis Xavier University.

“Americans learned the lessons [and] the dangers of protectionism in the early 1930s and changed course subsequently thereafter. So it’d be very easy again for a new president, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, to do away with Mr. Trump’s tariffs.”

Although a new president could theoretically do away with Trump’s tariff policies relatively quickly, unravelling how those policies will have become rooted in the economy over several years could take much longer.

“Businesses on both sides of the border have already adapted to the tariff system. They have readjusted their business practices, found new markets and so on and so forth. Reversing that all at once is unrealistic, and in any event, it would take a long lead time to adapt properly to a more free-trade system as we had before Donald Trump came to office,” Ettinger says.

“We can’t just expect that Trump goes away, we snap our fingers, and everything returns to a pre-Trump status quo. These tariffs are going to have cascading effects and echoing effects all down the line, even if the Republican Party loses Congress in 2026 or Trump is out of the White House in 2028/2029.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices