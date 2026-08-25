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5 comments

  1. Matthew
    August 25, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Trump’s stupid, arrogant, and economically ignorant if he believes tariffs are appropriate economic tools.

    Liberals: hold my gluten free vegan beer.

  2. Clint White
    August 25, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Carney clearly has mismanaged the relationship with Trump and the USA

  3. John Hasselback
    August 25, 2026 at 8:45 am

    Might be good to get that new west coast pipeline under construction Carney.

  4. shawinagan
    August 25, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Please, tax us some more, Carney. We love the abuse. Orange man bad. How bout diplomacy once in a while. The arrogance of Canada to think it has the leverage of the U.S.

  5. Crusader
    August 25, 2026 at 8:30 am

    What’s taking so long? Is Carnival having to coordinate with China…?

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Canada

Canada to reveal response to U.S. tariffs as Trump escalates trade war

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 8:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How will the trade war affect Canadian consumers, companies?'
How will the trade war affect Canadian consumers, companies?
The escalation of the Canada-U.S. trade war will have a direct impact on consumers and companies on both sides of the border. Jacqueline Hansen explains what kind of economic pain Canadians can expect as new tariffs kick in.
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The federal government is set to reveal the details of its response and relief plan for workers as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his trade war against Canada.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon will be on Ottawa Tuesday morning as they reveal the details of Canada’s plan to respond to Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs as well as announce relief for workers affected by his trade war.

That announcement will be livestreamed in this article once it gets underway.

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Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States on late Friday night, following which Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would be retaliating with “dollar-for-dollar” tariffs.

The Canadian countermeasures will go into effect after the Labour Day long weekend, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, he added.

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Click to play video: 'Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’'
Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’

Washington responded to Canada’s proposed countermeasures on Monday as Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian automobiles and auto parts to 50 per cent on Jan. 1, 2027.

On Monday, Champagne said Canada had already prepared a relief package for workers affected by the tariffs.

“We have been working on a support package. We have already considered different alternatives. We are prepared,” he said.

 

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