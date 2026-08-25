Canada to reveal response to U.S. tariffs as Trump escalates trade war

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The federal government is set to reveal the details of its response and relief plan for workers as U.S. President Donald Trump escalates his trade war against Canada.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon will be on Ottawa Tuesday morning as they reveal the details of Canada’s plan to respond to Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs as well as announce relief for workers affected by his trade war.

That announcement will be livestreamed in this article once it gets underway.

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Trade talks collapsed between Canada and the United States on late Friday night, following which Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa would be retaliating with “dollar-for-dollar” tariffs.

The Canadian countermeasures will go into effect after the Labour Day long weekend, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, he added.

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4:19 Former U.S. trade official says trade war could get ‘a lot worse before it gets better’

Washington responded to Canada’s proposed countermeasures on Monday as Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian automobiles and auto parts to 50 per cent on Jan. 1, 2027.

On Monday, Champagne said Canada had already prepared a relief package for workers affected by the tariffs.

“We have been working on a support package. We have already considered different alternatives. We are prepared,” he said.