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1 comment

  1. Try This
    October 7, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    Let’s use the correct phrase. Not homelessness, vagrancy.

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Canada

Woman dead after fire at Montreal homeless encampment

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 11:50 am
1 min read
A Montreal police officer walks near the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment in Montreal-Nord on Oct. 7, 2026. View image in full screen
A Montreal police officer walks near the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment in Montreal-Nord on Oct. 7, 2026. Global News
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A woman in her 50s is dead after a fire broke out in a homeless encampment in Montreal-Nord early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police say the fire was first reported just before 5 a.m. after a resident of the encampment alerted the local police station nearby.

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Upon arrival, police say they found an unconscious woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition. She later died at hospital.

Firefighters were called, but authorities say the fire was put out before they arrived.

It is not clear what caused the fire or what caused the woman’s death, but the police’s arson unit is investigating.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says the death serves as a reminder of the importance of eliminating homelessness.

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