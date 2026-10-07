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Canada

Fire displaces 30 people, injures 3 in Park Extension area of Montreal

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 11:30 am
1 min read
Firefighters work to put out hot spots in a building that was ablaze early Wednesday morning on Oct. 7 in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Firefighters work to put out hot spots in a building that was ablaze early Wednesday morning on Oct. 7 in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood. Global News
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About 30 people have been forced from their homes and three people have been injured after a fire erupted early Wednesday morning in the Park Extension neighbourhood.

The Montreal Fire Department said crews started getting calls shortly after 2 a.m. to a two-storey building on St-Roch Street between De L’Epee Avenue and Querbes Avenue.

The fire started at the ground level of the building, officials said, which is home to a grocery store.

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William Murray, a section chief with the department, told Global News that the building was a first-floor commercial, second-floor residential structure.

A total of 30 people were evacuated from the building and are now in the care of the Canadian Red Cross.

Murray said as of late Wednesday morning, the fire was under control and firefighters were waiting for a mechanical bulldozer to bring down what’s left of the building.

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An investigation is ongoing, and authorities say they are looking into whether any criminality was involved.

with files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

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