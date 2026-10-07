Rents in Canada have fallen for 24 consecutive months, report says

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8 comments

  1. Ben
    October 7, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Rentals.ca, etc. have also stated rents have declined, so the data is probably correct. While individuals may not see rent declines, average prices of rentals have declined. Analysts have suggested this is partially due to an increase in supply. The Carney government has not meaningfully contributed to increased housing supply as of yet.

  2. Anonymous
    October 7, 2026 at 11:02 am

    A simple drive and online search will refute what the article says about rents falling. Everywhere rents are advertised in the mid to high $2,000’s.
    @Ben Our economy as on it’s sickbed when Trudeau was PM and now it is on its death bed under Carney. Where are the 500,000 homes Carney said he would build faster than ever before. Increased immigration has add hundreds of thousands to our population putting stress on rentals, healthcare and education as well as taking jobs from our youth. You are delusional if you think Carney is doing anything other than destroying Canada.

  3. Anonymous
    October 7, 2026 at 10:59 am

    Don’t worry, Carney will sabotage it by flooding us with more immigrants despite doing absolutely nothing to increase infrastructure to support the masses.

  4. Anonymous
    October 7, 2026 at 10:57 am

    @Ben where are all the homes he has promised and where exactly have these rents gone down because in the Okanagan they haven’t decreased at all. The best you will get is a break on the first months rent

  5. David beast
    October 7, 2026 at 10:54 am

    Selective data reports are not accurate data reports… show the country wide report and you will see a steady increase for 24 consecutive months…
    Nice try though!

    Also ben, you gotta be the worst rage baiter ive seen..

  6. Ben
    October 7, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Wonder if the right will credit Carney for this? They wrongly blame him for inflation which was caused by the Ukraine and Iran wars. Let’s see if they are internally consistent. Note that the Carney government has very limited impact on rents, despite the government slightly increasing rental and housing stock.

  7. Anonymous
    October 7, 2026 at 10:46 am

    Don’t know were they are getting these rents from but drive through Kelowna and rents are being advertised in the high $2,000.

  8. Roy DePape
    October 7, 2026 at 10:40 am

    That simply isn’t true, my rent has increased twice over that time period. I would move, but rent is still high and rising around here.

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Economy

Rents in Canada have fallen for 24 consecutive months, report says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Average rent prices in Canada continue to fall'
Business Matters: Average rent prices in Canada continue to fall
WATCH ABOVE: Business Matters: Average rent prices in Canada continue to fall – Jul 9, 2026
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Average rents across Canada fell for the 24th consecutive month, marking two full years of rent declines and one of the longest downturns for the Canadian rental market in recent history, a report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation said.

The average asking rent for all residential properties in Canada was $2,034 in September, down 4.2 per cent compared to the month in 2025. This marked the lowest level of average asking rents for September since 2022.

Average asking rents in Canada reached a record high of $2,202 in May 2024. After hitting $2,142 in September 2024, rents have steadily declined across the country.

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Last month, rents were 7.3 per cent below September 2024 levels and 9.2 per cent below the peak of May 2024.

“Two straight years of falling rents is the longest downturn the Canadian rental market has seen in recent history,” said Shaun Hildebrand, president of Urbanation.

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The key driver of falling rents is over-supply in key rental markets like Toronto and Vancouver, he added.

“Rents in both cities have trended higher over the past six months, and annual declines have narrowed significantly as renters come off the sidelines. Where Toronto and Vancouver go, the rest of the country follows,” Hildebrand said.

Condos saw the sharpest decline in rents, with rents falling to $2,052 for all condo types, a drop of 7.8 per cent compared to September 2025. Studio condos saw an even sharper decline, with a 9.6 per cent drop.

Other secondary housing units, such as houses and townhomes, saw rents fall by 7.4 per cent to $2,016.

Purpose-built rents remained the most resilient of all property types, down 2.7 per cent to $2,036.

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