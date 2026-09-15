Canada seeks ‘private investment’ in airports but feds to keep land, assets

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The federal government is moving ahead with plans to attract private investment in Canada’s four largest airports, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

“I am announcing today that we will seek private investment through long-term concessions to operate Canada’s four largest airports,” Carney said during his keynote address at an investment summit on Tuesday.

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Under the new model, the federal government will retain ownership of the underlying land and assets, Carney said.

“But we will unlock their true value, by bringing in new capital and expertise into their operations and growth,” he said.

More to come.