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1 comment

  1. Dave
    September 15, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Sounds an awful lot like management and concession contracts which aren’t exactly great investments in Canada
    Not that his supporters care much about facts

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Canada

Canada seeks ‘private investment’ in airports but feds to keep land, assets

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted September 15, 2026 9:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada considering potential changes to airport ownership, passenger complaint process'
Canada considering potential changes to airport ownership, passenger complaint process
Potential changes to air travel in Canada could be waiting in the wings. Jillian Piper explains how the federal government plans to tackle the huge backlog of air passenger complaints, and why it's considering allowing private investors take a stake in Canada's airports – Apr 29, 2026
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The federal government is moving ahead with plans to attract private investment in Canada’s four largest airports, Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

“I am announcing today that we will seek private investment through long-term concessions to operate Canada’s four largest airports,” Carney said during his keynote address at an investment summit on Tuesday.

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Under the new model, the federal government will retain ownership of the underlying land and assets, Carney said.

“But we will unlock their true value, by bringing in new capital and expertise into their operations and growth,” he said.

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