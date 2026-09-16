Charges dropped against 2 men accused in Toronto Pearson gold heist

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Charges against two men accused in connection with the 2023 Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist have been dropped on consecutive days.

Amit Jalota, an Oakville man accused in connection with the theft, had his charges withdrawn in a Brampton court on Tuesday, his lawyer told Global News.

His lawyer, Leora Shemesh, confirmed the charges had been dropped and said Jalota was relieved by the decision after maintaining his innocence throughout the case.

“Mr. Jalota is certainly delighted that the Crown finally chose to withdraw the charges against him,” Shemesh said in a statement to Global News.

“However, he has been punitively and unreasonably punished for the last three years as he was forced to navigate the criminal justice system and the fall out of these allegations that were publicly broadcasted both nationally and internationally.”

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Shemesh said Jalota had been denied the right to bank at Ontario financial institutions and faced restrictions on where he could work after his name and photograph were widely circulated.

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“He was at all times entirely innocent of these allegations,” she said.

A day later, the charge against Ali Raza, another man accused in connection with the heist, was also withdrawn.

Raza appeared in a Brampton courtroom Wednesday, where the charge against him was dropped.

“I am happy,” Raza said when asked how he felt walking out of court.

His lawyer, Brij Mohan, said Raza had maintained his innocence from the beginning.

“These weak allegations have ruined this man’s life,” Mohan said.

“He is standing in front of you with his head high today and I hope it gives him a chance to regain his integrity in his community.”

Mohan said the allegations had “deeply affected his business, reputation and family.”

The lawyers for both Jalota and Raza say their families are now left to move forward from the case.

Raza and Jalota were among nine people charged in connection with the April 17, 2023, theft of about $20 million worth of gold bars from an Air Canada cargo facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

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Police alleged the shipment arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, before one suspect used a fraudulent airway bill to obtain the cargo.

Arsalan Chaudhary, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year for his role as the mastermind of the massive theft that made international headlines. He was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to refund $22 million to Brinks Canada.

Court records show the remaining accused are scheduled to stand trial beginning Sept. 28.