$4M auto-theft ring near Pearson airport dismantled, 5 suspects still wanted

Peel Regional Police have dismantled a sophisticated car theft ring, recovering nearly $4-million worth of stolen vehicles and laying over 100 criminal charges.

The ring, which targeted over 100 vehicles near Toronto Pearson International Airport, specialized in newer high-end models such as Lexus SUVs, Toyota trucks, and Ram trucks.

In July 2024, investigators identified a pattern of vehicle thefts in the area. By leveraging advanced crime mapping and data analysis, they uncovered a coordinated network operating out of Quebec.

“We understand the personal toll it takes on anyone who has their vehicle stolen. It’s distressing and causes disruption in daily lives,” Peel police write in a statement.

Between August and November 2024, the investigation resulted in six arrests of five men and one woman, with five suspects outstanding.

Search warrants used in the airport area uncovered a series of ways the suspects bypassed vehicle security measures, including master keys, signal jamming devices and computer programming tools.

While the recent uptick in auto-thefts has been concerning for drivers, Peel police said in a statement that “this operation is a testament to the power of collaboration, data driven investigations and a shared commitment to protecting the public.”

Investigators are encouraging them to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.