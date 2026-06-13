No jail time for man charged in fatal Surrey bus stop crash

The man who was behind the wheel in a deadly 2024 impaired driving crash in Surrey will not serve any further time in jail.
Michael Gordon Bovencamp, who turns 46 this year, was handed a probation, a driving ban and a fine for the crash that killed a 33-year-old man, who was a husband and father.
On Oct. 5, 2024, Surrey RCMP officers were called to a report of a fatal motor vehicle incident near 144 Street and Hyland Drive at 4:30 p.m.
The driver of a Ford F350 was travelling northbound on 144 Street when they crossed into oncoming traffic, police said.
Two pedestrians were hit. One of them, 33-year-old Saraj Singh, died on the scene.
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The other suffered serious injuries.
For Singh’s family, the loss has been life-changing.
He and his wife, Nardeep Kaur, had just recently moved to Canada from India with their son, hoping for a better future.
In a statement, Kaur described Singh as gentle, hardworking and loving.
“His death was sudden, violent, and completely preventable, and it destroyed the life we had built together. Every day since has felt like a struggle to breathe,” she said.
Court heard Bovencamp admitted to consuming cannabis the morning of the collision, but blood tests later showed his THC levels were just below the legal driving limit with no indication he was driving intoxicated.
Bovencamp likely suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.
On Friday, Bovencamp pleaded guilty to a lesser charge under the Motor Vehicle Act.
He’s been handed a $1,500 fine, 18 months’ probation and a one-year driving ban.
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