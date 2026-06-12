Search for Nancy Guthrie underway after anonymous tip of ‘grave’ in Mexico

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Volunteers in Mexico are searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, who has been missing for more than 100 days.

A group that works to locate missing people in Mexico, called Buscando Corazones Nogales, told El Imparcial that an anonymous caller had alleged that Guthrie’s remains could be found near a stream in Mariposa, which is located west of Nogales and near the Arizona border.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, head of Buscando Corazones Nogales, told the publication that they received an anonymous call “telling us that the woman’s remains were in the Mariposa area in a grave over a stream, and this time we came to explore this stream that we failed to explore in the first intervention.”

2:22 Savannah Guthrie questions if mom’s disappearance was ‘because of me’

Ortiz said the group previously searched the area from April to May and discovered more than 25 unmarked graves containing the remains of at least 32 individuals in the area.

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The head of Buscando Corazones Nogales said the search for Guthrie came up empty but they would continue future search operations in the area to find Guthrie.

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday, “We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”

“This investigation remains active and ongoing and we will continue to follow up on any credible information,” the department added.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also said Thursday that it made an arrest near Guthrie’s home.

“On June 11, 2026, just before 5:00 p.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) arrested 54-year-old Alexander Zabel Jr. in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home,” the department said in a media release.

“PCSD had received several complaints regarding Mr. Zabel’s behavior. At the time of the incident, Mr. Zabel was live streaming from outside the residence. Deputies made contact with him and, during the arrest process, a PCSD sergeant was knocked to the ground,” police added.

Zabel was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. He is facing charges of resisting arrest and public nuisance, according to police.

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4:09 Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for information on mother’s disappearance

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will after they found blood near the doorstep of her home in the foothills outside Tucson, Ariz., in February. The FBI later released surveillance videos showing a masked man on the porch that night.

Since their mother’s disappearance, Savannah and her siblings have shared multiple videos on social media and offered a US$1-million reward for information leading to the recovery of their mother.

“Every hour and minute and second, and every long night, has been agony since then,” Savannah said in a video in February. “Worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her. Most of all, just missing her.”

In April, Savannah returned to the Today show anchor desk, appearing for the first time in more than two months since her mother’s disappearance.

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She was surrounded by viewers wearing yellow ribbons in honour of her missing 84-year-old mother and holding signs that read, “Welcome back, Savannah.”

Savannah stepped away from her Today show role in early February after her mother was reported missing.

The morning show host, who has been a Today host since 2012, read the morning’s biggest headlines and said, “We are so glad that you started our week with us and it’s good to be home.”

Her co-host, Craig Melvin, who was wearing a yellow tie, said, “It’s good to have you back at home.”

— with files from The Associated Press