Savannah Guthrie offers $1M reward for mother’s recovery in new video

Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea for her 84-year-old mother’s recovery, increasing the reward to US$1 million in a video posted to Instagram 24 days after Nancy Guthrie went missing.

“Every hour and minute and second, and every long night, has been agony since then,” Savannah said in the video. “Worrying about her and fearing for her and aching for her. Most of all, just missing her.”

The Today show host said she knows “that millions of you have been praying.”

“So many people, of every faith and of no faith at all, praying for her return. We feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe she can come home. Hope begets hope, as my sister says. We are blowing on the embers of hope,” she added.

Savannah said that she knows her mother “may be lost.”

“She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy. If this is what is to be, then we will accept it,” she continued. “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

“For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery. All of the information about this reward is in the caption below. You can call the 1-800 tipline, you can be anonymous if you want. Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward,” Savannah pleaded.

“Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me. NOTE: Family reward of up ton $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case,” Savannah’s Instagram caption read.

The FBI is still asking for the public’s help on digital billboards in several states, including Texas, California, Arizona and New Mexico, and had previously offered a $50,000 reward for information.

They increased the reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

“To help keep the tip line available for actionable investigative law enforcement leads, please submit only serious and detailed fact-based information — no well-wishes or case theories. The tip line is not for personal messages to the Guthrie family,” the FBI wrote Tuesday on X.

The family of missing Tucson woman Nancy Guthrie is offering a private $1 million reward for credible information that directly leads to her return. If you have firsthand knowledge of Nancy’s whereabouts or any information about where she may be located, please contact the FBI… pic.twitter.com/FgeWFDizcJ — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 24, 2026

Savannah Guthrie asks suspected kidnapper to ‘do the right thing’

Savannah’s latest video comes one week after she asked the suspected kidnapper to “do the right thing” in another Instagram video.

“It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe,” Savannah said last week.

Savannah addressed the alleged abductor, saying, “I wanted to say to whoever has her, wherever she is, that it’s never too late and you’re not lost or alone. It is never too late to do the right thing.”

“We believe in (the) essential goodness of every human being and it’s never too late,” Savannah added.

1:57 ‘Do the right thing’: Savannah Guthrie makes new plea for mother Nancy’s return

Photo of man on Nancy’s porch may be from earlier date

On Monday, it was reported that a series of images of a man on Nancy’s porch were not all taken the morning she disappeared from her Arizona home, two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News.

The images, released by the FBI on Feb. 10, showed a person dressed in dark clothing with a mask and gloves but one of the images shows a person without a backpack.

0:34 Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Black gloves found in home, FBI increases reward

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Monday that there is no date or time stamp associated with the image and said that any suggestion that the photo was taken on a different day is “purely speculative.”

“We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack,” the statement read. “There is no date or time stamp associated with these images.”

“This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department added.

Statement regarding doorbell surveillance footage in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation – pic.twitter.com/JZhd3i8Wx5 — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 24, 2026

“That’s all it is is speculation,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News. “We understand the thinking behind it, but again, I remind everybody, we follow the rules of evidence. And right now we have no evidence to suggest that it occurred that day or days before.”

Nanos added that the images do not come with dates or time stamps and that officials believe many of the images were from Feb. 1 because they show the doorbell being disconnected.

FBI director Kash Patel previously wrote in a post on Instagram, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he continued. “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

1:51 ‘We still have hope’: Family renews plea for Nancy Guthrie’s return as FBI analyzes glove DNA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home just outside Tucson, Ariz., on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the next day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped. Drops of her blood were found on the front porch, but authorities haven’t publicly revealed much evidence.

Several hundred people are working on the investigation, and more than 20,000 tips have been received, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has said. The FBI and other agencies are assisting.

— With files from The Associated Press