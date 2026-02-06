Savannah Guthrie’s brother pleads with alleged kidnapper to ‘reach out’

Send this page to someone via email

Camron Guthrie, the brother of Savannah Guthrie, has renewed the Guthrie family’s plea for the person or people involved in the disappearance of their mother, Nancy, to “reach out.”

The video comes as the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie enters its sixth day. Investigators said Thursday they have no proof Nancy is still alive, but are still hopeful, after she was taken from her Arizona home over the weekend.

In the video shared to Savannah’s Instagram page on Feb. 5, Camron pleaded with “whoever is out there holding our mother.”

2:00 ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie’s mother abducted from her home, police believe

“We haven’t heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know that you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact,” he said in the video, captioned, “Bring her home.”

The search for Nancy has grown increasingly urgent because the 84-year-old grandmother has a pacemaker and heart issues, and could die without her medication, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said.

Here’s what we know so far about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The timeline of Nancy’s disappearance

During a press conference held with the FBI on Thursday, Nanos shared a visual timeline detailing the events leading up to Nancy’s disappearance.

Nancy took an Uber to her family’s home for dinner on Saturday, Jan. 31.

“Nancy travels to her local family’s home for dinner and playing games with the family, just visiting,” Nanos said.

“We did speak to a driver, because Nancy, we learned, had taken Uber to the family residence, the daughter’s for dinner, and we located that driver and spoke with them and got that information,” he added.

Nancy was dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by a family member later that evening.

“At 9:48 p.m., which is very consistent to what we were told by the family that Nancy was dropped off at home, and we know that because we have a garage door open at approximately — I can’t stress that enough — at approximately 9:48 p.m.,” Nanos said. “At 9:50 p.m., that garage door closes, because [at] that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed.”

On Sunday, Nancy’s doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. and her pacemaker app was disconnected from her phone around 2:28 a.m.

Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. The sheriff said a family member received a call from someone at church saying Nancy wasn’t there, leading the family to search for her at her home and then calling 911.

View image in full screen This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP

By Sunday evening, Nanos had spoken to reporters near Nancy’s house and said he hoped it was a search and rescue mission.

Authorities on Monday morning announced that they believed Nancy was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

KOLD-TV said it received an email Monday night that appeared to be a ransom note. The note included a demand for money with a deadline set for 5 p.m. Feb. 5 and a second one for Monday, Feb. 9, investigators said.

That’s when Savannah posted a message on Instagram Monday night, asking for people’s prayers.

After returning Nancy’s home to her family earlier in the week, authorities on Wednesday returned to the property for a “follow-up investigation.”

Wednesday night, Savannah shared a video on social media, telling her mother’s kidnapper that her family is ready to talk.

On Thursday, investigators said they have no proof that Nancy is still alive but they are holding out hope she is “still out there.”

Message to kidnappers

In a video posted Wednesday night, Savannah sat between her sister Annie and her brother Camron as she read a prepared statement, her voice shaking.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” she said. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter.”

0:47 Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother’s return as FBI joins search

She described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light” and said she is “funny,” “spunky” and “clever.”

“Talk to her and you’ll see,” she added.

“Mamma, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Savannah’s sister Annie added.

Imposter arrested for ransom note

Savannah shared the latest video of her brother after the first deadline from an alleged ransom letter had passed.

At least three different media outlets — TMZ and two of CNN’s Tucson affiliates, KOLD and KGUN —reported receiving the purported ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin for Guthrie’s release.

Police told reporters on Tuesday that they are being taken seriously.

“When the note comes to us, it’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us. You give us a lead. We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead,” Nanos said.

2:20 Police investigating alleged ransom note in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday afternoon, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it was aware of reports of ransom notes and that it was working closely with the FBI.

On Thursday, a Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of transmitting a false ransom demand to the Guthrie family.

Derrick Callella, 42, was arrested in Hawthorne, Calif., the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced.

“Callella has been charged via a criminal complaint filed in federal court for transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce, and without disclosing his identity, utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person,” the press release added.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said the Department of Justice “will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable.”

“This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California,” Courchaine said.

“To those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation – we will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions,” FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said.

Investigators are still looking into other alleged ransom notes and the FBI says it has crisis negotiators available in Tucson to assist the family as the investigation continues.

Still no notable suspects

Nanos confirmed investigators found DNA evidence at Nancy’s home, which is being treated as “a crime scene.”

Authorities found blood inside Nancy’s home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources.

“We took some samples that we hope will have enough of a DNA profile,” Nanos told the Today show on Tuesday. “That will give us some identification as to what we’re looking at.”

1:44 Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy taken ‘against her will’: Arizona police

He added that it could take several more days before investigators receive anything conclusive from the DNA samples.

During a news conference Thursday, law enforcement said there still weren’t any notable suspects.

The DNA test of blood found on the Tucson home’s front porch showed it came from Nancy Guthrie, the sheriff said.

View image in full screen The home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, is seen from above, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. AP Photo/Caitlin O'Hara

Nanos said he is determined to find Nancy during an interview with NBC’s Liz Kreutz, which aired on the Today show on Friday.

Kreutz asked him what gives him hope that Nancy is “still out there.”

“You have to have hope,” Nanos said as he teared up. “You have to have hope. Come on, this is somebody’s mom. We’re going to find her.”

The reward

Janke said Thursday during a press conference that “time is of the essence” and announced a US$50,000 reward for credible information about the abduction.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/4GsKV7zFxo — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2026

A non-profit group that works with the sheriff’s department in southern Arizona called 88-Crime has also offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in Nancy’s disappearance.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman and The Associated Press