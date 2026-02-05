Savannah Guthrie urges mother’s alleged kidnapper to prove she’s alive in new video

Send this page to someone via email

NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie shared a public message with her 84-year-old mother’s alleged kidnapper on Wednesday, saying her family is ready to communicate with whoever is responsible but needs proof that Nancy Guthrie is alive.

Guthrie confirmed in an Instagram video that she and her family had heard media reports of ransom notes being sent to news outlets about her mother, whom police believe was forcibly taken from her Arizona home.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

Savannah Guthrie, her voice cracking at times, smiled and looked into the camera when speaking to her mother directly, saying the family was praying for her and that people were looking for her.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” she said.

She described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light” and said she was “funny,” “spunky,” and “clever.”

“Talk to her and you’ll see,” she added.

Guthrie was joined by her sister Annie and her brother Camron. Annie, who spoke briefly, called their mother their beacon and said they needed her.

“Mamma, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Annie Guthrie said.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m on Saturday, when she was dropped off at home by family after having dinner with them, the sheriff’s department said.

She was reported missing around noon on Sunday after she didn’t show up to church.

The latest video was posted to Savannah Guthrie’s Instagram account after police completed a search of Nancy Guthrie’s home on Wednesday.

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators had been at the home earlier in the week for a couple of days and then turned it back over to the family with the understanding they could go back if they needed to.

He said Wednesday’s search was a “follow-up” investigation.

The sheriff’s department did not comment on the video released by the family.

At least three different media outlets, TMZ and two of CNN’s Tucson affiliates, KOLD and KGUN, reported receiving the purported ransom notes demanding millions in bitcoin for Guthrie’s release.

“When the note comes to us, it’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us. You give us a lead. We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

Nanos said TMZ reported receiving the note before alerting authorities.

The outlets that reported receiving the ransom note said it contained specific information about the inside of Guthrie’s home, but did not provide any further details. Nanos has not confirmed whether the contents of the notes match the crime scene. He said that the notes had been shared with Savannah Guthrie.

Police say they are speaking with anyone who may have information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts, but that no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

There were signs of forced entry at the home in the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood of Tucson, Az.

Guthrie has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left on her own. A sheriff’s dispatcher talking to deputies during a search Sunday indicated that she has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and heart issues, according to audio from broadcastify.com.

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, and offered to help the TV host in finding her mother.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.”

— With files from the Associated Press

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.