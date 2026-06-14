Trump lifts Iran blockade after peace deal reached: ‘Let the oil flow’

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A peace deal has been reached between the United States and Iran, according to U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s prime minister.

Trump made the announcement Sunday afternoon on his social media platform Truth Social.

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“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” Trump wrote. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif added that the accord would include Lebanon.

“Both sides have the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Sharif said.

The signing of the new accord would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

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