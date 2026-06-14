SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


3 comments

  1. bwana4swahili
    June 14, 2026 at 6:11 pm

    Sounds a whole lot like more Trump B.S.!?
    Does Iran know they are signing a peace deal??

  2. Patricia Kealy
    June 14, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    What about all the lovely Iranian people that Trump was going to rescue?

  3. He's the man
    June 14, 2026 at 5:53 pm

    How many deals has your boy carney accomplished? Elbozos up!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Trump lifts Iran blockade after peace deal reached: ‘Let the oil flow’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 14, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pakistan says peace deal between US, Iran imminent'
Pakistan says peace deal between US, Iran imminent
RELATED: Pakistan says peace deal between US, Iran imminent
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A peace deal has been reached between the United States and Iran, according to U.S. President Donald Trump and Pakistan’s prime minister.

Trump made the announcement Sunday afternoon on his social media platform Truth Social.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” Trump wrote. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif added that the accord would include Lebanon.

“Both sides have the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Sharif said.

The signing of the new accord would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Story continues below advertisement

This story is developing

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices