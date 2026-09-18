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1 comment

  1. Gord Hasay
    September 18, 2026 at 7:18 pm

    A bad deal for Denmark and Greenland.
    “Trump called on Denmark to sell the island to the United States”
    Perhaps Canada should ‘buy’ Alaska from the USA. They bought it from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million. We can offer them the same price and make it the 11th province!

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World

Trump says he has a deal with Denmark to bolster U.S. military presence in Greenland

By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted September 18, 2026 6:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. oil company establishes operations on Greenland without consent'
U.S. oil company establishes operations on Greenland without consent
RELATED: U.S. oil company establishes operations on Greenland without consent – Aug 11, 2026
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President Donald Trump said Friday he has a deal with Denmark to bolster the U.S. military presence in Greenland after months of threatening to take island by force from the NATO ally.

Trump in a social media post announcing the deal said the agreement “gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian drilling firm says it did not move unpermitted rig to Greenland'
Canadian drilling firm says it did not move unpermitted rig to Greenland

He added that with the agreement his administration would “immediately” begin the process of developing a larger military presence on the mineral-rich Danish territory.

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The office of Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said the deal will be signed by three governments next week during the United Nations General Assembly, but parliamentary action is still needed by the Danish and Greenland governments before it can be enforced.

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In a statement she said “the agreement recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Greenland and Denmark and upholds both people’s right “to self-determination.”

With his return to the White House last year, Trump called on Denmark to sell the island to the United States, while insisting that Greenland is crucial for U.S. security. He pointedly wouldn’t rule out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S.

Denmark and Greenland repeatedly said the island is not for sale and condemned reports of the U.S. gathering intelligence there. The U.S. push for Greenland is also opposed by Russia and much of Europe.

But Trump in his social media post Friday suggested an understanding may been reached that could bring an end to what was viewed as an existential crisis by Denmark.

“We look forward to working with the wonderful people of Denmark and Greenland toward a magnificent future with respect to this large, and highly strategic, parcel of land,” Trump said in his post. “We will be very protective of it!”

Click to play video: 'Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark'
Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark
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