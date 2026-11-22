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Chaotic United Nations climate talks in Turkey couldn’t reach an overarching agreement on Sunday amid disagreements over whether to mention the fossil fuels that cause global warming.

Expectations had already been low heading into the two-week negotiations but discussions about explicitly including fossil fuels — the chief cause of global warming — and other issues including money proved irreconcilable.

The talks, called COP31, continued without a main agreement known as a cover decision. The meeting had already made progress on smaller issues that nibbled at the process and the warming problem and continued to go on after the failure on the cover decision.

Any pact approved at the talks has to be by a near-unanimous consensus. Several countries and the 27-nation European Union said they couldn’t accept the final proposal from the joint Turkish-Australia leadership that didn’t mention fossil fuels.

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A considerably larger number of nations said that consensus on something was more important and accepted the decision, often reluctantly. Russia and Saudi Arabia were forces to keep fossil fuels out of the document.

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“It’s unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuels,” Irish Climate Minister Darragh O’Brien said on behalf of the EU at the climate talks, which ran nearly 48 hours overtime at the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

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For most of the first 25 years of the United Nations climate talks, outcomes didn’t explicitly mention fossil fuels, until three years ago.

That’s when in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates a groundbreaking agreement called for “transitioning away from fossil fuels,” but since then there’s been no explicit mention of fossil fuels. The Turkish-Australian proposal did say it recalled the Dubai deal entirely, but that wasn’t enough to many nations and environmental groups.