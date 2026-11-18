Mississauga’s one-year ban on data centre construction in the city is facing a second challenge at the Ontario Land Tribunal, Global News has learned, this time from a Toronto-based real estate investment firm.
Montcrest Asset Management, which is proposing to build a data centre in the Eglinton Avenue East and Tahoe Boulevard area, is asking the tribunal to exempt their project from Mississauga’s moratorium.
This comes as Prologis, an American supply chain warehouse developer, is also in the process of challenging the ban with the tribunal.
Mississauga became one of the first cities in Canada to approve a one-year data centre moratorium, which went into effect in September.
It was unanimously supported by city council, with one of its major backers being councillor-turned-mayor Alvin Tedjo.
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“There’s a lot of concerns about power consumption, the creation of heat islands and the noise attenuation that’s going to be happening,” Tedjo said prior to voting on the moratorium.
“We want to make sure there are safeguards so that the quality of life of residents and other businesses aren’t affected in a negative way.”
In a statement to Global News, Montcrest says it recognizes “that data centres raise legitimate questions about infrastructure, environmental impacts and compatibility with surrounding communities.”
They also committed to abiding by the province’s Data Centre Playbook, and want to be a “true partner” with communities they build in.
The firm, however, is taking issue with the fact that the bylaw is regulating power use, not land use.
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Land is a municipal responsibility, while power usage lies with the province. Mississauga’s moratorium has set a 10 megawatt limit on new builds, which Montcrest says is an overstep.
“An interim control by-law cannot be used to freeze land while a municipality studies matters that its zoning power cannot regulate at the end of the study,” they said in their submission to the tribunal.
The city of Mississauga says it is in the process of preparing and submitting its own documents to the tribunal, preparing for a battle that Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner says is worth the effort.
“Our electricity rates are at risk, the health and safety of our communities are at risk, and the fact that Mississauga voters have said ‘we want to control the future of development in our community, not U.S. tech billionaires,’ that’s worth fighting for.”
The Ontario Land Tribunal says both the Prologis and Montcrest challenges are in the intake stage, and will then be assigned to a case coordinator.
No timeline has been established for when a result may be determined.
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