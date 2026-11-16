Mississauga’s data centre moratorium facing challenge from American company

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An American-based logistics company is taking the city of Mississauga to the Ontario Land Tribunal, looking to overturn the municipality’s one-year moratorium on artificial intelligence data centres.

Prologis, a San Francisco-based supply chain warehouse developer, filed an application in 2025 to build a two-storey, 220,000 sq. ft. data centre on what used to be farmland in the Tenth Line and Argentia Road area.

The proposal was immediately met with pushback from the local city councillor, who claimed the facility would have 14 generators and possibly contain lithium-ion batteries, raising noise and environmental concerns.

“Is it a power plant or a data centre? What’s the noise going to be like? What’s the pollution going to be like?” Ward 9 councillor Martin Reid previously told Global News.

Mississauga, subsequently, became one of the first municipalities in Canada to adopt a data centre moratorium when city council voted unanimously to impose a one-year ban, which came into effect in September.

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Two months later, Prologis filed an appeal with Ontario’s Land Tribunal claiming Mississauga councillors approved the ban because of “ratepayer pressure and political priorities,” rather than because of any “planning rationale.”

When council enacted the pause, it instructed staff to come back with a study on the impacts of hosting data centres in the city.

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Prologis seems to be frustrated with the pace at which the city is moving to finish that study and address its concerns with data centres. The company says the instructions given to staffers were too broad, and that the city has not provided updates on its status.

Prologis says they have lost two potential data centre provider clients who were interested operating the Mississauga facility, “solely due to the delay and uncertainty caused by a pending, and now enacted, [ban].”

“After careful consideration of Council’s decision and the options available to us, Prologis has filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal regarding the City of Mississauga’s Interim Control By-law,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“Our commitment to Mississauga remains unchanged. We believe a carefully planned data centre in Meadowvale Business Park could bring significant, lasting economic benefits to the community.”

The city of Mississauga said it is preparing a response and submitting documents to the tribunal for the appeal.

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Nick Tsergas, a data centre watchdog who started Stop The Datacentre, suggests that taking the issue to the Ontario Land Tribunal is a significant step and could set a precedent for data centre moratoriums in other Ontario municipalities.

“If they side with Prologis, then they will get to build their data centre,” Tsergas said.

“That might mean that the temporary pause on data centres holds in all other areas of the city, or it might mean that the ban is lifted entirely and it’s a free-for-all again within this regulatory gap that we find ourselves in.”

Regardless of the result, Tsergas believes both data centre developers and other municipalities will be watching closely.

“If the tribunal upholds [the moratorium], that will be reassuring for many other municipalities who are having this conversation right now, not just in Ontario but across Canada.”

Meanwhile, Prologis confirmed that it weighed in on the Ford government’s efforts to create guardrails for the approval of data centres.

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“We were proud to put forward a policy submission to Ontario’s Data Centre Playbook process,” the company said.

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli recently told Focus Ontario that his office has received about a hundred submissions for data centres and that the government is looking to approve new projects “sooner rather than later.”