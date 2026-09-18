Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 2nd baby to their family

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Millie Bobby Brown, 22,and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed a second baby into their family.

The young couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, showing the baby’s fingers wrapped around theirs with the caption “hi little guy!”

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The Stranger Things actress and her husband, who is a model and actor and the son of Jon Bongiovi, founder and frontman of the rock band Bon Jovi, announced the arrival of their second child about a year after sharing they had adopted a daughter.

Their second baby was also reportedly adopted, People Magazine and CNN reported.

Brown, who was 21 when she adopted her first child, has spoken publicly about her experience with the process.

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In a June interview on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, she said it was her childhood dream to adopt children and that it was something she had always aspired to.

“For me, adoption was always a part of my future. Adoption is love. Adoption is forever.”

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The Enola Holmes star spoke with Kelce about taking “many courses” on adoption before choosing to begin the process. She enrolled in online human services courses at Purdue University in 2022.

“The aspect of adoption in my social work courses was… so, so meaningful and important,” Brown explained.

She said the hardest part of adopting was “waiting for the call,” and that every family’s experience is unique.

“Your baby’s out there and you’ll find each other,” she said, adding that being a mom was “the most amazing thing ever…It’s like going from black and white to color. Like it’s just everything feels complete.”

Brown and Bongiovi first crossed paths on social media and were friends for a while before becoming a couple, she told Wired in 2022.

They became engaged in April 2023 and were married in May 2024.

Before becoming a mom, Brown shared that she wanted to be a young parent.

In a 2025 appearance on the Smartless podcast, Brown said she was looking forward to becoming a mother one day.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And it’s been my thing since before I met Jake … since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she said.

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“And my nan, my grandmother, was a huge part of my life… Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.

“It’s a huge thing. Jake was like, ‘We cannot do that until we get married.’ So that was his thing.”

At the time, she hinted that adoption was in the cards and having a large family was important to her and her husband.

“I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different as in adopting,” she said.