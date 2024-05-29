Millie Bobby Brown marries Jake Bongiovi in small family wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Singer Jon Bon Jovi confirmed Tuesday that his son, Jake Bongiovi, has officially tied the knot with actor Millie Bobby Brown, after rumours swirled over the weekend that the young couple had wed.

During an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Bon Jovi verified that yes, his son was married.

“It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous,” said Bon Jovi, 62. “Jake is as happy as can be.”

“They’re absolutely fantastic,” he said.

Love is in the air! 💍👀 Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown 🫶 #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024

Last year, after news of the couple’s engagement broke, the 20-year-old Stranger Things actor said she wanted to keep her wedding ceremony private.

Brown said her wedding planning involved “drawing the curtains, just because there are only so many moments in life that you get only once.”

“And to have everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that just feels unnatural to me,” she told WWD. “I feel it’s important to keep those things, those small precious moments in life, really close to your chest.”

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 22, in April 2023 when she uploaded an Instagram photo of she and the professional model. In the snap, Brown is wearing a diamond engagement ring.

She later told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Bongiovi proposed underwater when they were scuba diving on vacation.

While “many metres” below the surface, Brown said Bongiovi handed her a shell that had a ring hidden underneath. Unable to speak in the water, the couple bubbled and signed at one another before Bongiovi put the ring on Brown’s finger.

“He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger,” Brown recalled. “It plummets so fast; it was like a cinematic movie.”

Bongiovi dove for the ring, Brown said, and saved it.

When they surfaced, Bongiovi formally asked Brown to marry him.

In March, Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine said he’d been asked by the couple to officiate their wedding.

Modine, Brown’s on-screen “Papa,” revealed he wrote custom vows for the couple.

Brown skyrocketed to international fame after starring as Eleven in Stranger Things. Since then, Brown has also starred as the titular character in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

Bongiovi, an actor as well as a model, is one of four children to Jon Bon Jovi and restauranteur Dorothea Hurley.