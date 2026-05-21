Wide-leg pants are still trending: The best styles for work and beyond

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It seems that every season, a new wardrobe staple takes over—and lately, it’s all about wide-legged pants. From office outfits to off-duty styling, they’ve become the go-to piece that somehow does it all. Whether paired with a crisp blazer for work, a simple tee for running errands, or a cozy knit for weekend coffee runs, wide-leg pants strike that effortless balance between polished and relaxed. They’re comfortable enough for long commutes, chic enough for meetings, and versatile enough to carry you from desk to dinner without a second thought. With so many cuts, fabrics, and silhouettes on the market—from tailored pleats to flowy linen and structured denim—how do you find the pair that truly fits your lifestyle? Ready to upgrade your rotation? we’ve rounded up the best wide-leg pants for work and everywhere else from brands like Lululemon, Aritzia, Quince and more.

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Daydrift High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Regular Made from a technical nylon-and-Lycra blend that’s sweat-wicking, breathable, and cool to the touch while still having a tailored look, the Daydrift pant from Lululemon feels like stretchy, athletic wear but looks like polished dress trousers, so you can comfortably wear it from the office to everyday life without losing shape or style. They’re available in three different lengths and Lululemon provides alterations at no additional cost. $148 at Lululemon

The Limitless Pant™ Curve-Fit - Crepette These high-rise, wide-leg trousers are made from Crepette™ Japanese crepe, giving them a smooth, breathable drape and a naturally wrinkle-resistant finish. They feature an elastic back waist, while the Curve-Fit adds extra room in the hips and thighs to eliminate waist gap for a more tailored fit. $158 at Aritzia

Ultra-Stretch Ponte Wide Leg Pants A comfy pant that looks dressy but feels like leggings? Yes, please! These wide leg pants from Quince are loved for their wrinkle-resistant, ultra-stretch fabric. With quality that competes with competitors, their accessible price-point makes them an easy choice to add to your wardrobe (and wear on repeat). $60.00 at Quince

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Wide-Leg High-Rise Pull-On Pant - The Timeless Say goodbye to tummy-restricting waistbands. This wide-leg pull-on pant is made from a soft woven, stretch fabric and is a flattering high-rise fit. It’s a versatile staple that works just as well for casual days as it does for dressed-up looks. $19.99 at Reitmans (was $64.90)

Parity Pant - PowerLinen™ If you’re looking for an elevated staple to complete a capsule wardrobe, this Babaton Parity Pant has a “hidden comfort” design—an elastic back waist that keeps the tailoring sharp in front but feels relaxed when you move. It’s the kind of pant that looks polished and structured like classic trousers, but wears as easy as loungewear, so you stay feeling light and flowy all day. $158 at Aritzia

George Women's Linen-Blend Wide Leg Pant Looking for your next breezy pant? This George wide leg style is perfect for casual days out, lounging at home, or vacation wear when you want something comfortable but put-together. With a relaxed fit and airy feel, it’s an easy choice for errands, beach strolls, or warm-weather weekends. $22.00 at Walmart

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Smart Wide Pants Featuring two-way stretch fabric, these Uniqlo pants have a mid-rise waist, a wrinkle-resistant finish, and practical pockets. They’re easy to style for both work and casual outfits for a modern, minimal look. $59.90 at Uniqlo

BTFBM Women High Waist Palazzo Pants In one of the trendiest colours of the year, these brown wide-leg pants add neutral warmth to every outfit. With pleated front detail and a flowing silhouette, they feature an elastic waistband for added comfort and a tailored finish. $58.99 on Amazon

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