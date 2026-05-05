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A shift in season calls for a shift in style. The good news? You don’t need to splurge big to nail an easy breezy spring-to-summer look. From Aritzia and Mango to Quince and beyond, these under-$100 pieces are proof that transitional fashion can be attained at a palatable price–sans the sartorial sacrifice. Ahead, breathable fabrics, stunning silhouettes and accessories that instantly elevate in order to carry you from cool mornings to sun-soaked afternoons (and everything in between).

SOJOS Retro Aviator Sunglasses A great outfit starts with great accessories, and these chic tortoise aviators seriously deliver. The ultra-cool retro frames help shield your eyes from UV rays in model-off-duty style. $23.99 on Amazon

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Little Moon Wellbeing Linen Dress When in doubt, reach for linen. This airy maxi with its low scoop back and adjustable straps is the definition of throw-on-and-go dressing for sunnier days ahead. $98 at Aritzia

Braided Paper Straw Clutch This woven crossbody clutch in a rich chocolate espresso hue is a sunny-day staple you’ll reach for time and again. The removable chain strap will take you from day strolls through the farmer’s market to a night out with the girls in a pinch. $79 at Simons

Gauze Linen Shirt Lightweight, airy and made for sun-soaked days, this gauze linen shirt has that perfectly lived-in feel from the first wear, with a breezy drape that keeps things cool when temperatures rise. And the relaxed silhouette makes it super easy to style. $15.20 at Walmart (was $19)

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Pointed Heel Sandals Swapping darker accessories for lighter tones instantly refreshes your wardrobe for warmer months. These cream slingbacks are seriously to die for, with a pointed toe that gives you legs for days and elevates even the simplest outfits. Plus, they’re super comfy! (I could wear my pair all day.) $85.99 at Mango

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Sofier Satin Shawl – $36.78

Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings – $198

Dolce Vita Manji Crisscross Straps Heeled Sandals – $150

100% European Linen Pleated Trouser Relaxed tailoring isn’t going anywhere–and these laidback pleated trousers included. Cut in a breezy wide-leg silhouette, they’re a warm weather staple that will easily carry you from office hours to weekend plans. $70 at Quince

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FURTALK Cotton Low Profile Baseball Cap For low-key days, a classic cotton cap is a must. This one delivers a subtle street-style edge, complete with a ponytail-friendly design for when you’re feeling sporty. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

TACVASEN Women's Cotton T-Shirt A true wardrobe MVP, this classic cotton tee is the foundation for countless outfits. Layered or solo, it’s endlessly wearable–and with that price tag, it’s basically a steal. $19.99 on Amazon (was $25.98)

Pandora Moments 18 mm Silver Hoop Earrings Sometimes, the simplest pieces make the biggest impact in your transitional-weather wardrobe. These polished silver hoops are perfect for everyday wear even beyond the warmer months–and you can customize them with cutesy charms. $52.50 at Pandora (was $75)

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Long Satin Skirt The secret styling weapon you didn’t know you needed–this satin slip skirt pairs well with everything from spring knits to summer tanks, courtesy of its drape-y design that moves with you. $29.59 on Amazon (was $36.99)

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e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set – $8.96

Kitsch French Hair Pin – $13.99

Larcenciel Clutch Purse – $21.99