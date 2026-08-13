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You may have scrolled across this viral “criss-cross” chair in recent years. Gloriously cushy in appearance, these pieces stand out from your standard, narrow-width designs. This big and tall office chair takes the concept even further with an extra wide seat, flip-up armrests, reclining back, footrest and soft teddy-fleece upholstery. The chair currently has a 4.2-star rating from more than 1,300 Amazon ratings. So is it worth the hype? Let’s dive in.

It’s seriously spacious

The biggest selling point is, unsurprisingly, the chair’s size. The seat measures 22.8 inches wide, while the armrests can flip outward to create an even more open seating area. That extra space appears to be one of the chair’s biggest advantages based on customer feedback. One verified purchaser described being able to “curl into a ball” on the chair, while another said the deep seat made sitting cross-legged comfortable. If you’re someone who likes to tuck your legs underneath you, sit sideways or change positions throughout the day, this design offers considerably more freedom than a conventional office chair.

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It’s designed for work and lounging

This is no traditional upright task chair. Its reclining back, adjustable armrests and pull-out footrest make it more of a hybrid between an office chair and a lounge chair. However, there’s an important caveat: not everyone finds it ideal for prolonged sitting. One reviewer specifically said they wouldn’t recommend it for long gaming sessions because it became uncomfortable after a while. So if you’re looking for a highly structured ergonomic chair for eight-hour workdays, this may not be the obvious choice. If you want something you can work, relax and curl up in, it’s much more compelling.

The comfort gets a lot of love

The teddy-fleece upholstery is another major part of the appeal. Multiple reviewers describe the chair as soft and comfortable. And apparently, humans aren’t the only fans. Several reviewers specifically mentioned their cats enjoying the oversized seat and using it for cuddling or sleeping. One customer said their cat never used to cuddle with them in their previous, narrower chair but now sits in their lap daily. Cat approval isn’t exactly an ergonomic certification, but it does reinforce the chair’s oversized, lounge-friendly design.

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There are a few things to know before buying

The customer feedback isn’t universally glowing, and that’s important at this price point. The chair’s height is a consideration. A 5’8″ reviewer said their feet didn’t touch the floor, suggesting that shorter desks or shorter users may need to pay particular attention to the height range. The armrests also aren’t exactly a piece of cake to adjust. One customer described the mechanism as awkward because the armrests need to be pulled inward significantly before they release.

Assembly appears manageable

Most reviewers seem to have found assembly relatively straightforward. One particularly useful tip from a purchaser: have someone help when attaching the fabric around the back brace, as keeping the fabric pulled together while operating the zipper can make assembly easier.

The verdict

At $359.99 at the time of writing, this isn’t a cheap office chair. But it’s also offering something quite different from a conventional desk chair. The deep seat makes it perfect for cross-legged sitting, and the reclining function and footrest allow it to double as a lounging chair. The biggest question is whether you prioritize lounge-like comfort or traditional ergonomic support. Customer feedback suggests that people who want a cozy, oversized chair are generally very happy with it, while those expecting a highly supportive upright chair for prolonged gaming or desk work may be less impressed. Bottom line: If you want an oversized office chair that feels more like a cozy piece of furniture than a traditional task chair, it’s an intriguing option.

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Alternative office chairs you may like

Criss Cross Office Chair The Amseatec Criss Cross Office Chair features five-level adjustable armrests, which can be raised for support or laid flat to create extra room for sitting cross-legged. Pet owners rejoice: the wipe-clean PU leather upholstery makes it furry-friend approved. $179.99 on Amazon

Labelle 24.8 Inch W Cross-Legged Office Chair If you want a criss-cross chair with more ergonomic features than the typical model, this one features adjustable lumbar support, a reclining backrest, and a supportive headrest. It has built-in side pockets and flip-up arms for even more flexibility when sitting cross-legged. $339.99 at Wayfair

Criss Cross Office Chair Wide Seat Chic in aesthetics, this criss-cross office chair pairs a 24-inch-wide seat with breathable cotton-linen upholstery, a 120-degree reclining function, and adjustable height. Choose between a stationary cross base or rolling wheels to suit your workspace. $129.99 on Amazon

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