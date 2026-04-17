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Your spring wardrobe called–it’s ready for a refresh. This season, avoid the dismay of pulling out last year’s clothes only to find pieces that feel dated or just not you anymore. Enter: the staple spring wardrobe. Think timeless silhouettes and versatile basics that make dressing feel like a breeze, no matter the occasion. Ahead, 15 essentials every capsule collection needs from brands like KOTN, Jenny Bird, Aritzia and more.

The Glossy Gold Earrings

Mini Florence Earrings Every capsule wardrobe needs a go-to earring, and these glossy 14 karat gold double hoops deliver just the right amount of shine. They’re sculptural, polished and pair with absolutely everything. $138 at Jenny Bird

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The Quiet Luxury Timepiece

Szaikyri Classic Square Watch Understated and endlessly wearable, this minimalist watch leans into quiet luxury with its clean lines and classic silhouette. We love a mixed metal moment, and so will your wardrobe. $35.99 on Amazon

The Slip-On Shoe

Adidas Women's Grand Court Low Top Sneaker A crisp white sneaker is non-negotiable. This low-top pair keeps things classic with a sporty edge–perfect for grounding everything from tailored trousers to floaty dresses. $76 on Amazon

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The Classic Leather Pumps

Glossy Leather Almond-Shaped Pumps For days that call for a little extra polish, opt for these sleek, Italian-made leather pumps. The almond-shaped opening is sure to keep your overall fit visually intriguing. $119.95 at Simons (was $195)

The Oh-So-Chic Oversized Sunnies

Trendy Retro Oversized Aviator Sunglasses Oversized sunnies are the ultimate off-duty essential. This retro-inspired pair adds instant cool to even the simplest outfit at a palatable price. $19.99 on Amazon

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The Sleek Shoulder Bag

Elena Shoulder Bag This structured shoulder bag in beautiful burgundy is destined to be on regular rotation this spring. Style points for the long shoulder straps and practicality points for the roomy interior. $498 at Reformation

The Sophisticated Silk Scarf

MEISEE Houndstooth Pure Mulberry Silk Scarf One tie, endless options. Drape it around your neck, bag or hair for instant Mediterranean flair that screams la dolce vita. $22.99 on Amazon

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You may also like:

Sofier Satin Shawl – $36.78

Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings – $198

Dolce Vita Manji Crisscross Straps Heeled Sandals – $150

The Tie Blouse

Women's Sahra Tie Blouse For a touch of romance that echos the season, this tie blouse demands a spot in your closet. Designed for day-to-night styling, you can dress it up or down with ease. $108 at KOTN

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The Laidback Linen Shirt

Babaton Archive Linen Shirt Nothing says spring quite like linen. This breathable button-down is relaxed yet refined–perfect for layering or wearing solo on warmer days. $98 at Aritzia

The Timeless Cropped Cardigan

100% Organic Cotton Cropped Cardigan A lightweight cardigan is key for transitional dressing. This cropped style pairs perfectly with high-waisted bottoms for a balanced silhouette. And we love how it’s completely made of organic cotton. $70 at Quince (was $190)

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The Iconic Trench Coat

GAP Icon Trench Coat The ultimate spring outerwear staple, this classic trench adds instant polish while keeping you covered through unpredictable spring weather, courtesy of the water-repellent fabric. $130 at GAP (was $218)

The Wide-Leg Pants

Daydrift High-Rise Wide-Leg Trouser Relaxed tailoring is having a moment, and these wide-leg trousers deliver. Bonus: The Stretchy Luxtreme fabric wicks sweat and feels cool against the skin for warmer spring days when you still want a little extra coverage. $148 at Lululemon

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The Leg-Bearing Denim Skirt

Women's Denim Mini Skirt A leg-baring mini skirt brings a playful edge to your capsule. Pair it with knits now and tanks later for maximum wear. $50 at KOTN (was $128)

The Perfect Pair of Blue Jeans

Wide High Waist Jeans A great pair of denim is the backbone of any capsule wardrobe. This high-waisted, wide-leg style in light denim blue soften and relax over time, for a comfortable fit that only gets better as the season goes on. $44.99 at H&M

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The Fit-And-Flare Maxi Dress

Wilfred Tina Poplin Dress This fit-and-flare maxi is your one-and-done outfit for spring days when you want to look polished in a pinch. And it comes in a variety of colours that suit the season. $168 at Aritzia

You may also like:

e.l.f. Matte Magic Mist & Set – $8.96

Kitsch French Hair Pin – $13.99

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Larcenciel Clutch Purse – $21.99