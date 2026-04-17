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Your spring wardrobe called–it’s ready for a refresh. This season, avoid the dismay of pulling out last year’s clothes only to find pieces that feel dated or just not you anymore. Enter: the staple spring wardrobe. Think timeless silhouettes and versatile basics that make dressing feel like a breeze, no matter the occasion. Ahead, 15 essentials every capsule collection needs from brands like KOTN, Jenny Bird, Aritzia and more.
Relaxed tailoring is having a moment, and these wide-leg trousers deliver. Bonus: The Stretchy Luxtreme fabric wicks sweat and feels cool against the skin for warmer spring days when you still want a little extra coverage.
A great pair of denim is the backbone of any capsule wardrobe. This high-waisted, wide-leg style in light denim blue soften and relax over time, for a comfortable fit that only gets better as the season goes on.
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