Icy blue: The colour trend taking over fashion, home & beauty in 2026

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Move over butter yellow–2026’s hottest hue is icy blue. Crisp, calming and just a little bit ethereal, it’s the shade that feels like a deep breath of fresh air, cooling things down just as the seasons start to heat up. Whether it’s woven into your wardrobe, elevating your vanity or subtly refreshing your space, it’s time to embrace the chill with cool finds from Quince, Kitsch, Our Place and more. Go on–frost yourself.
This relaxed crewneck leans into that borrowed-from-him silhouette while the barely-there blue keeps things polished. Half-tuck it into denim or layer it over a crisp button-down for added *cool* factor.
This thermal brush designed by renowned celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin helps you achieve a salon-level blowout with bounce in all the right places, while the subtle icy blue barrel makes it a standout on any vanity.
A little creamy, a little airy, this coconut milk-infused scent feels like a soft-focus filter in fragrance form–with serious sillage to boot. And it’s housed in a chic opaque glass bottle topped with an icy blue cap.
Hand knit from 100% natural cotton, this wind-down essential in icy blue delivers that signature weighted comfort, sand the glass beads. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for night after night, and happily leave draped on display.
For those who like their kitchenware to look as good as it performs, this set delivers. The toxin-free ceramic coating keeps things nonstick (read: less scrubbing), while the cast aluminum construction offers stylish durability.
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