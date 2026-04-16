Icy blue: The colour trend taking over fashion, home & beauty in 2026

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Move over butter yellow–2026’s hottest hue is icy blue. Crisp, calming and just a little bit ethereal, it’s the shade that feels like a deep breath of fresh air, cooling things down just as the seasons start to heat up. Whether it’s woven into your wardrobe, elevating your vanity or subtly refreshing your space, it’s time to embrace the chill with cool finds from Quince, Kitsch, Our Place and more. Go on–frost yourself.

Icy blue fashion

100% Organic Cotton Boyfriend Crew Sweater This relaxed crewneck leans into that borrowed-from-him silhouette while the barely-there blue keeps things polished. Half-tuck it into denim or layer it over a crisp button-down for added *cool* factor. $55 at Quince (was $159)

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City Essentials Small Shoulder Bag A quiet flex for your everyday accessory lineup, this compact shoulder bag makes a case for colour without veering into statement territory. Think of it as your neutral-adjacent plus-one. $88 at Lululemon

Ten Audience Satin Halter Dress What’s not to love about this sexy satin halter dress? The icy blue colour and fluid satin fabric makes it the perfect pick for darlings with discerning taste. $158 at Aritzia

Simons Megan Rectangular Sunglasses A little retro, a little off-duty model, these rectangular frames bring just enough attitude. The icy tint softens the look, making them surprisingly wearable–even for the minimalist set. $19 at Simons

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Left on Friday Peak Icy Blue Cutout One-Piece This sculpting one-piece delivers clean lines with a side of sultriness thanks to its strategic cutouts. A cover-up isn’t needed when the colour speaks for itself. $220 at Simons

Icy blue beauty

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer for Moisture Barrier Repair This barrier-boosting cream leans all the way into hydration, leaving behind that fresh, glassy finish that makes everything else sit better–all in one sleek icy blue package. $52 on Amazon

Grace & Stella Illuminating Eye Masks Cutesy blue under-eye patches? Don’t mind if we do. Whether it’s early mornings or late nights, they step in to depuff, brighten and fake a full eight hours of sleep (dream on!). $38.66 on Amazon (was $42.95)

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Mane It's Giving Body Large Hot Thermal Round Brush This thermal brush designed by renowned celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin helps you achieve a salon-level blowout with bounce in all the right places, while the subtle icy blue barrel makes it a standout on any vanity. $158 at Sephora

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Kitsch Hair Brush Detangler in Haze Blue – $21.99

pumagolf Mens Puma Avant Sneaker in White-ash Gray-icy Blue – $169.90

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in Forget-Me-Not Blue – $195

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss in Icy Blue Don’t overthink the colour–this blue gloss melts into a sheer, high-shine finish that subtly enhances your natural lip tone. The end result? Fuller-looking lips with a cool-girl edge. $54 at Sephora

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Miu Miu Fleur de Lait Eau de Parfum with Coconut Milk A little creamy, a little airy, this coconut milk-infused scent feels like a soft-focus filter in fragrance form–with serious sillage to boot. And it’s housed in a chic opaque glass bottle topped with an icy blue cap. $215 at Sephora

Icy blue home finds

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Haze Blue This bestselling satin pillowcase pulls double duty, keeping hair smooth while quietly elevating your entire bedding situation. $25.99 on Amazon

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket in Vista Blue Hand knit from 100% natural cotton, this wind-down essential in icy blue delivers that signature weighted comfort, sand the glass beads. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for night after night, and happily leave draped on display. $280 at Silk&Snow

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Our Place Bakeware Set in Blue Salt For those who like their kitchenware to look as good as it performs, this set delivers. The toxin-free ceramic coating keeps things nonstick (read: less scrubbing), while the cast aluminum construction offers stylish durability. $250 on Amazon

Jacqeuline 89.4-inch Upholstered Sofa A commitment piece, sure–but one that pays off. Clean lines and plush cushioning meet a soft blue hue that’s sure to brighten any space. Style with warm neutrals to keep things grounded. $3,199.99 on Wayfair.ca

Organic Jersey Sheet Set Like slipping into your favourite worn-in tee, only better. These jersey sheets bring that same lived-in softness, while the cool-toned colour keeps your bed looking intentionally styled. $120 at Quince (was $250)

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You may also like:

Covergirl Eye Enhancers Eyeshadow in Sterling Blue – $5.98

STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler in Blue Sky – $52

JBL Clip 5 in Blue – $99.98