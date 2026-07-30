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Back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to break the bank. From lunch essentials and school supplies to backpacks, water bottles, and organization tools, these affordable finds under $50 make it easy to get students ready for a fresh start without overspending. Don’t miss these essential finds from Crayola, Contigo, Jetstream and more.

Sistema to Go Bento Box Lunch containers should be easy for little hands to open, and able to withstand a thrashing in your kid’s backpack. Kids and parents love these colourful bento boxes that keep crackers, veggie sticks, and other favourite foods organized (and separate!) for snack time, lunch time, and beyond. $9.97 on Amazon

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Crayola Bulk Coloured Pencils for Kids (2 Packs) Your little artist will love a fresh set of coloured pencils for all their upcoming creative projects. Safe, non-toxic and each pack includes 24 Crayola colours. $12.58 on Amazon

Contigo Kids Aubrey Straw Water Bottle The Contigo Aubrey Water Bottle is a back-to-school must-have that keeps kids refreshed from the classroom to the playground with its colourful design, easy-carry handle, and kid-friendly features. With a leak-proof lid, protected silicone straw, and one-handed sipping design, it makes staying hydrated simple and mess-free. $13.97 at Walmart (was $15.97)

Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit If you’re looking to grab all the essentials in one go, the Amazon Basics Back to School Supplies Kit is for students who need a little bit of everything. The 44-piece set includes writing supplies, notebooks, folders, and other classroom must-haves, making back-to-school shopping quick and easy. $31.09 on Amazon

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Locker Accessories Kit Help them stay organized with these fun and practical locker accessories. The U Brands Locker Accessories Kit includes a whiteboard, mirror, magnetic storage cup, dry erase marker, and magnets to create a personalized locker space. $23.09 on Amazon

3 Compartments Pencil Case Keep all their supplies organized and easy to find with this spacious 3-compartment pencil case. Designed to hold pencils, pens, rulers, and other essentials, it comes in a variety of colours and patterns to suit different styles. $16.99 on Amazon

Jetstream School Backpack with Padded Straps The Jetstream School Backpack features padded shoulder straps, a stitched back panel, water bottle pockets, and durable polyester construction for comfortable carrying throughout busy school days. Its spacious multi-compartment design provides dedicated storage for laptops, school supplies, and everyday essentials. $24.97 at Walmart

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3 Ring Binder Dividers with TAB Keep notes, assignments, and important papers organized with these pastel 3-ring binder dividers featuring colourful tabs for easy sectioning. Made from durable plastic with customizable labels, they’re a practical back-to-school essential for creating a personalized organization system. $16.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Quartet Plastic Frame Magnetic Whiteboard – $9.99

Kipling Seoul 15-Inch Laptop Backpack – $143.27

Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99