The ultimate back-to-school supplies checklist

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The hunt for the best backpack, headphones, and water bottle can be a pretty big deal. Kids are looking for favourite colours, fun prints, and trending accessories. Parents are seeking function, durability, and good deals. Well, we’ve got the best of both worlds, with can’t-miss selects for students in every age group. Get ready to check some items off your back-to-school shopping list!

Preschool & Kindergarten

The littlest students will need everything from an extra set of clothing to a backpack and simple pencil case, to be ready for their first day of school.

Story continues below advertisement

Kindergarten Name Label Pack Parents swear by these stick-on labels for a reason. Add them to backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, jackets and more. They’re laundry- and dishwasher-safe, and the left-right shoe labels will even help kids to get their indoor sneakers on the right feet. $32.81 at Mabel’s Labels

Sistema to Go Bento Box Lunch containers should be easy for little hands to open, and able to withstand a thrashing in your kid’s backpack. Kids and parents love these colourful bento boxes that keep crackers, veggie sticks, and other favourite foods organized (and separate!) for snack time, lunch time, and beyond. $8.97 on Amazon (was $13.29)

Elmer’s Disappearing Purple School Glue Stick Stock your little one’s first pencil case with all the essentials, including pencils, erasers, blunt-tipped scissors, crayons, and these classic glue sticks that go on purple and dry clear for easy crafting. $5.59 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Elementary school

Your budding scholar is in need of some specific supplies to support their learning at this stage—including a statement-making backpack and lunch bag!

Herschel Heritage Youth Backpack in Scavenger Hunt Meadow Your little builder will love this knapsack’s unique brick-floral pattern. It’s a collaboration with Herschel, the brand known for durable, functional bags, so you can count on it being built for toting around everything your kid needs—including budding design ideas! 74.99 at LEEO

Story continues below advertisement

Amazon Basics Washable Round Tip Assorted School Marker Pens A full set of washable markers is a must. This 24-pack comes with a full rainbow of colours and a round tip design that’s ideal for drawing and colouring. $22.61 on Amazon

Trailblazer Lightweight Lunch Bag Trust us when we say, the lunch bag is a very important accessory, so be sure to get your kid’s input on the style they prefer to strut around the school cafeteria with. This one has a roomy main compartment, and comes in different colours and prints. $7 at Staples

You may also like:

Sharpie Pocket Highlighters – $3

Owala SmoothSip – $32.04

Story continues below advertisement

Yodo Playful Kids Lunch Box – $23.88

Middle school

The transition to grade seven can be a big change for some students, who may be changing schools, moving around to different classrooms, and using lockers for the first time. And (shocker!), tweens aren’t always the most organized bunch. They’re still building these skills, so supplies that are durable, easy-to-use, and affordable (because inevitably something will get lost), are key.

Avery 3 Ring Binder A simple three-ring binder will help to keep their assignments tidy and organized. Pick up a few in different colours and patterns they can use throughout the school year. $13.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Gym Locker Lock For their first locker, consider a combination lock that uses letters, as some kids have an easier time remembering a word, rather than a series of numbers. (And be sure to have it written down at home, just in case they forget it anyway!) $17.4 on Amazon

Contigo Ashland 2.0 Water Bottle with Straw and Leak-Proof Locking Lid Keep busy kids happy and hydrated from morning school bus ride to after school activities. The sturdy spout means this water bottle is spillproof when they are drinking, and the handle makes it easy for them to carry around all day. $15.27 at Walmart

High School

Kids going into grades nine through 12 will be excited to refresh their binders and bookbags as usual, but may also require some additional items, like a new laptop, tablet, or set of noise-canceling headphones for independent study time.

Story continues below advertisement

Vandel The Original Puffy Laptop Sleeve This stylish sleeve will keep their laptop safe as the schlep between lectures, seminars, and study group meet-ups. The puffy design looks great and does an excellent job of cushioning and fits most 13- and 14-inch devices. $33.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones If they have trouble focusing on homework, a pair of noise cancelling headphones can be a game changer. This comfy pair does an excellent job of blocking out background sounds while delivering clear rich audio. $149.99 on Amazon $149.99 at Best Buy

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles PocketBac Hand Sanitizer We can’t fully explain it, but kids love these hand sanitizer gels (and parents like the idea of stopping germs in their tracks). The seasonal scents are pretty fun–– one smells like a nutty, sweet fall brunch. We recommend buying a few, and a holder they can hang on their backpack. $2.95 at Bath & Body Works

Story continues below advertisement

College & University

Getting them ready for higher education requires more than what they can stash in a backpack. If they’re moving into a dorm room or a new apartment, your student will need some key living supplies, as well as the usual pens and notebooks.

Kindle Colorsoft The newest e-reader has all the Kindle features they love (like access to millions of titles and the ability to highlight text), plus a high-contrast colour display, adjustable warm light, and up to eight weeks of battery life. It’s perfect for course materials and weekend reads. $264.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Cubiker Home Office Computer Desk with Drawers There’s no way around it: they need a good desk. This compact option with neutral styling is ideal for almost every space and the clever storage options will help to keep them organized during study time and beyond. $94.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Black+Decker Splitbrew 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Some busy school mornings just require caffeine. This clever java maker can brew both hot and iced coffee in a single carafe, making it ideal for sharing with roommates. $59.99 at Canadian Tire

You may also like:

Quartet Plastic Frame Magnetic Whiteboard – $9.99

Story continues below advertisement

Kipling Seoul 15-Inch Laptop Backpack – $143.27

2025-2026 Weekly/Monthly Academic Planner – $35.42