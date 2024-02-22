5 best water bottles to hit your water goals

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stay out of the sun. Get enough sleep. And drink more water. It’s advice we hear time and time again when it comes to feeling and looking our best. And although drinking water throughout the day sounds easy enough, we often get sidetracked, and our water goals start to slip. So why not let your water bottle do the work for you?

There are lots of great options in today’s world that not only keep us on track when it comes to hydration but can also help motivate us through the day too. Here are 5 top-rated water bottles to help you meet your water intake goals.

Fidus Large Motivational Water Bottle Let’s start with a Khloe Kardashian go-to. This leakproof 64oz motivational water bottle comes with time markers, a straw, and some inspirational quotes to keep you going! The wide opening also makes it easy to fill with ice cubes and clean. $20.67 on Amazon

32oz Glass Water Bottle with 2 Lids This large capacity glass water bottle is dishwasher safe and comes with a handy cleaning brush too. You can keep track of how much water you should be drinking throughout the day with these handy time stamps. Plus, you can choose the lid that suits you best – there’s a bamboo lid with a straw or a spout lid with a handle. It’s leakproof, and the silicone sleeve protects the glass from breaking if it tips over. $38.78 on Amazon

Xaeiglas Motivational Glass Water Bottles This glass bottle option will also help keep you motivated while reaching your water goals every day. This 32oz bottle also comes with a Neoprene travel sleeve and portable bamboo lid. It also comes with a strainer to help infuse your water. Note that glass bottles will be heavier than plastic, but if you like the feeling of drinking out of glass, it’s worth the extra lift. $27.99 on Amazon

Sahara Sailor Water Bottle This Amazon bestseller is great for playing sports and staying hydrated on-the-go. The silicone ring ensures it’s leakproof and easy to open with just one hand. It also features a fast water flow mouth, which users appreciate. One user says, ‘I’ve tried other bottles but love this one the most! It actually helps me drink more water every day. Plus, it’s not heavy to carry around. $16.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

