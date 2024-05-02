Add these Alo Yoga sale finds to cart before they sell out!

Send this page to someone via email

Alo Yoga’s Aloversary Sale is *finally* here, with discounts enough to get our hearts pumping. It’s the athleisure brand’s largest sale of the year; expect price drops up to 70 per cent off! Looking to skip the sprint to the checkout counter? Now’s your chance to snag stylish finds online before they sell out. With only two days left to shop, you’ll want to *add to cart* quickly. Read on for bestsellers, celeb faves and more coveted Alo items worth purchasing.

The bestselling onesie

Alosoft Suns Out Onesie Whether you’re on a morning coffee run or hitting the gym, prepare to meet the onesie of your dreams. Its oh-so-soft and stretchy fabric also contour fits your body for the most flattering fit. Wear it alone or layer with a cozy sweater of choice. $145 at Alo Yoga (was $210)

The day-to-night top

Mesh Sheer Illusion Cropped Long Sleeve Balletcore chic with a hint of mesh—we are obsessed with this cropped long sleeve. The perfect day to night top, it features fun details including a boat neckline, a gathered front and a keyhole cutout. All that’s missing are a pair of high-rise trousers or yoga pants. $77 at Alo Yoga (was $115)

The Kendall Jenner leggings

High-Waist Airbrush Leggings If they’re good enough for queen Kendall, they’re good enough for us. These bestselling high-waisted leggings form to your body for a painted-on effect. They hold you in and feel like a cloud on the skin, thanks to cottony soft fabric. $115 at Alo Yoga (was $160)

The 10/10 tennis dress

Charmed Tennis Dress From chilling at home to cross-court rallies, look cute for it all with this charming tennis dress. The quarter-button placket makes it easy to choose just how much skin to show. $96 at Alo Yoga (was $195)

The puff-ect puffer

Corduroy Stage Puffer Pure puff-ection—catch us cozied up in this corduroy puffer when the next snow season begins. This insulated wind-and-weather-proof coat is ready to keep you toasty all season long. $280 at Alo Yoga (was $405)

The striped socks

Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock Softness meets comfy cushioning and classic stripe detail: you’ll be reaching for these Alo socks on repeat, so stock up now. $26 at Alo Yoga (was $39)

The one-size-fits-all cap

Satin Off-Duty Cap For days when mane maintenance isn’t an option, throw on this off-duty cap and get on with your day. $115 at Alo Yoga (was $160)

The supportive mat