The Curator

Add these Alo Yoga sale finds to cart before they sell out!

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 2, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
Alo yoga sale View image in full screen
Hurry! Sale ends soon.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Alo Yoga’s Aloversary Sale is *finally* here, with discounts enough to get our hearts pumping. It’s the athleisure brand’s largest sale of the year; expect price drops up to 70 per cent off! Looking to skip the sprint to the checkout counter? Now’s your chance to snag stylish finds online before they sell out. With only two days left to shop, you’ll want to *add to cart* quickly. Read on for bestsellers, celeb faves and more coveted Alo items worth purchasing.

 

The bestselling onesie

Alo Yoga onesie
Alosoft Suns Out Onesie
Whether you’re on a morning coffee run or hitting the gym, prepare to meet the onesie of your dreams. Its oh-so-soft and stretchy fabric also contour fits your body for the most flattering fit. Wear it alone or layer with a cozy sweater of choice.
$145 at Alo Yoga (was $210)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The day-to-night top

Alo Yoga mesh long sleeve
Mesh Sheer Illusion Cropped Long Sleeve
Balletcore chic with a hint of mesh—we are obsessed with this cropped long sleeve. The perfect day to night top, it features fun details including a boat neckline, a gathered front and a keyhole cutout. All that’s missing are a pair of high-rise trousers or yoga pants.
$77 at Alo Yoga (was $115)

 

The Kendall Jenner leggings

High-Waist Airbrush Leggings
If they’re good enough for queen Kendall, they’re good enough for us. These bestselling high-waisted leggings form to your body for a painted-on effect. They hold you in and feel like a cloud on the skin, thanks to cottony soft fabric.
$115 at Alo Yoga (was $160)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The 10/10 tennis dress

Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress
Charmed Tennis Dress
From chilling at home to cross-court rallies, look cute for it all with this charming tennis dress. The quarter-button placket makes it easy to choose just how much skin to show.
$96 at Alo Yoga (was $195)

 

The puff-ect puffer

Alo Yoga corduroy stage puffer
Corduroy Stage Puffer
Pure puff-ection—catch us cozied up in this corduroy puffer when the next snow season begins. This insulated wind-and-weather-proof coat is ready to keep you toasty all season long.
$280 at Alo Yoga (was $405)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The striped socks

Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock
Softness meets comfy cushioning and classic stripe detail: you’ll be reaching for these Alo socks on repeat, so stock up now.
$26 at Alo Yoga (was $39)

 

The one-size-fits-all cap

Alo Yoga satin off-duty cap
Satin Off-Duty Cap
For days when mane maintenance isn’t an option, throw on this off-duty cap and get on with your day.
$115 at Alo Yoga (was $160)
Story continues below advertisement

 

The supportive mat

Alo Yoga warrior mat
Warrior Mat
Experience support during sweaty workout sessions like never before with this pretty mauve mat. Beyond the aesthetics, it’s roomy, perfectly cushioned for joint support, dry-wicking and slip-free. What’s not to love?
$145 at Alo Yoga (was $210)
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

