7 on-trend handbags for spring to shop now

Amidst ’90s nostalgia, serene blue hues and a capri resurgence, the spring 2024 runways were graced by exquisite accessories–especially purses.
From woven totes and big bucket bags to bold, embellished designs, classic silhouettes infused with a twist stole the spotlight, urging us to venture slightly beyond our comfort zones. Since spring has *finally* arrived, there’s no better time for a fresh take on the trends.
Read on for seven runway-inspired handbags worth donning this season.
From raffia to rattan, bags crafted from natural fibers remained a prominent presence on the spring 2024 runways. Transport yourself to the French countryside with this handwoven gem, offering ample storage and rustic charm.
Quiet luxury may have captured our hearts for a time, but we’re all about maximalism when mixed with muted tones. This beaded shoulder bag strikes the perfect balance, with shell adornments that shine.
The It colour of the season, burgundy will make a daring addition to your wardrobe–even Gucci introduced it as one of the label’s new coveted hues. Alluring as a candy apple, this elegant patent purse is absolute perfection.
Exciting news for your belongings: extra-large bucket bags are having a moment. Loewe and Schiaparelli elevated this long-time staple to new heights with oversized designs for their spring 2024 collections. Whether you prefer a relaxed, slouchy style or a more structured bucket bag, rest assured, you’ll be right on trend.
Compact, feminine styles that make a statement were all the rage this runway season. Something about this soft, white leather purse with its clean lines feels refreshingly crisp–like it was tailor-made for spring.
