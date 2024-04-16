7 on-trend handbags for spring to shop now

Send this page to someone via email

Amidst ’90s nostalgia, serene blue hues and a capri resurgence, the spring 2024 runways were graced by exquisite accessories–especially purses.

From woven totes and big bucket bags to bold, embellished designs, classic silhouettes infused with a twist stole the spotlight, urging us to venture slightly beyond our comfort zones. Since spring has *finally* arrived, there’s no better time for a fresh take on the trends.

Read on for seven runway-inspired handbags worth donning this season.

Natural fibers

Handwoven Round Rattan Bag From raffia to rattan, bags crafted from natural fibers remained a prominent presence on the spring 2024 runways. Transport yourself to the French countryside with this handwoven gem, offering ample storage and rustic charm. $33.98 on Amazon (was $39.98)

Woven totes

Woven Leather Tote Bag Woven textures are here to stay. This Bottega-esque leather tote whispers quiet luxury and effortlessly elevate any outfit. We love an on-trend cutie that’s also perfectly practical. $20.49 on Amazon (was $23.5)

Embellished designs

Beaded Shoulder Bag Quiet luxury may have captured our hearts for a time, but we’re all about maximalism when mixed with muted tones. This beaded shoulder bag strikes the perfect balance, with shell adornments that shine. $79.90 at Zara

Bold burgundy

Women's Small Shoulder Bag The It colour of the season, burgundy will make a daring addition to your wardrobe–even Gucci introduced it as one of the label’s new coveted hues. Alluring as a candy apple, this elegant patent purse is absolute perfection. $28.99 on Amazon (was $30.99)

Big bucket bags

Bromen Hobo Bag Exciting news for your belongings: extra-large bucket bags are having a moment. Loewe and Schiaparelli elevated this long-time staple to new heights with oversized designs for their spring 2024 collections. Whether you prefer a relaxed, slouchy style or a more structured bucket bag, rest assured, you’ll be right on trend. $69.99 on Amazon

Shoulder statements

JW PEI Women's Lily Shoulder Bag Compact, feminine styles that make a statement were all the rage this runway season. Something about this soft, white leather purse with its clean lines feels refreshingly crisp–like it was tailor-made for spring. $93.37 on Amazon

Daytime clutches

Vittoria Clutch Designers are making a case for daytime clutches this spring and we’re all in. This charming ruched clutch with decorative bow detail practically screams ‘brunch plans.’ $498 at Reformation