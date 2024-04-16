Menu

The Curator

7 on-trend handbags for spring to shop now

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 16, 2024 8:47 am
1 min read
Spring bag trends View image in full screen
Be tot(e)ally on trend this season.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amidst ’90s nostalgia, serene blue hues and a capri resurgence, the spring 2024 runways were graced by exquisite accessories–especially purses.

From woven totes and big bucket bags to bold, embellished designs, classic silhouettes infused with a twist stole the spotlight, urging us to venture slightly beyond our comfort zones. Since spring has *finally* arrived, there’s no better time for a fresh take on the trends.

Read on for seven runway-inspired handbags worth donning this season.

 

Natural fibers

Handwoven Round Rattan Bag
From raffia to rattan, bags crafted from natural fibers remained a prominent presence on the spring 2024 runways. Transport yourself to the French countryside with this handwoven gem, offering ample storage and rustic charm.
$33.98 on Amazon (was $39.98)
Woven totes

Woven Leather Tote Bag
Woven textures are here to stay. This Bottega-esque leather tote whispers quiet luxury and effortlessly elevate any outfit. We love an on-trend cutie that’s also perfectly practical.
$20.49 on Amazon (was $23.5)

 

Embellished designs

Zara beaded shoulder bag
Beaded Shoulder Bag
Quiet luxury may have captured our hearts for a time, but we’re all about maximalism when mixed with muted tones. This beaded shoulder bag strikes the perfect balance, with shell adornments that shine.
$79.90 at Zara
Bold burgundy

Women's Small Shoulder Bag
The It colour of the season, burgundy will make a daring addition to your wardrobe–even Gucci introduced it as one of the label’s new coveted hues. Alluring as a candy apple, this elegant patent purse is absolute perfection.
$28.99 on Amazon (was $30.99)

 

More Recommendations

Big bucket bags

Bromen Hobo Bag
Exciting news for your belongings: extra-large bucket bags are having a moment. Loewe and Schiaparelli elevated this long-time staple to new heights with oversized designs for their spring 2024 collections. Whether you prefer a relaxed, slouchy style or a more structured bucket bag, rest assured, you’ll be right on trend.
$69.99 on Amazon
Shoulder statements

JW PEI Women's Lily Shoulder Bag
Compact, feminine styles that make a statement were all the rage this runway season. Something about this soft, white leather purse with its clean lines feels refreshingly crisp–like it was tailor-made for spring.
$93.37 on Amazon

 

Daytime clutches

Vittoria suede clutch Reformation
Vittoria Clutch
Designers are making a case for daytime clutches this spring and we’re all in. This charming ruched clutch with decorative bow detail practically screams ‘brunch plans.’
$498 at Reformation
