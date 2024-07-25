Non-medical options for migraine relief

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you suffer from migraines, chances are you’ve tried everything to reduce their pain and severity.

You’re not alone. Migraines are the second most common type of headache after tension headaches, but they are far more debilitating. In fact, migraines are among the neurological conditions that have now been named the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.

According to Migraine Canada, more women (25 per cent) are affected in Canada than men (10 per cent). Those who suffer from this unfortunately common headache experience numerous other impacts, including loss of sleep, inability to perform activities without pain, and missing work.

While there is currently no cure for migraines, there are some old and new products that may help keep you more comfortable during a headache or possibly decrease the severity (emphasis on may because everyone’s pain is different; please consult your doctor before trying any of these products).

I have selected a variety of inexpensive and widely available items. Please note that if you seek medicinal assistance, you should contact your doctor. This list does not contain any medications.

ATME Ice Roller Many migraine sufferers find relief through the use of either cold or heat therapies. Personally, I prefer using cold to soothe the pain, and I’m surprised I haven’t tried this tool sooner. Although I’ve often reached for an ice pack to numb the pain, this large, easy-to-hold roller offers a more effective solution. It allows you to smoothly glide back and forth over the affected area and stays cold for an extended period before needing to be re-frozen. Additionally, on non-migraine days, it can be used to depuff eyes or calm a rash, making it a versatile addition to your self-care routine. $13.95 on Amazon

Cooling Patches At the first sign of pain, I applied this patch to the side of my head that was hurting. I have to say, the peel-and-stick convenience was amazing. You can put it on and continue with your day without needing to lie down for it to stay in place. This is especially useful if you’re out and about when a headache strikes. However, the one drawback is that it didn’t get as “icy cold” as I would have preferred, but that’s likely a matter of personal preference. Buy on Amazon

Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Lying on this mat was incredibly relaxing. Tip: I recommend using it with a hoodie rather than a thin T-shirt, as it felt less prickly. I’m not certain if the acupressure effect worked on me (studies have shown that triggering acupressure points on the head and back of the neck can lessen chronic headache effects better than muscle relaxants), but it did provide me with the time and space to relax. I noticed my migraine subsiding, if not disappearing entirely. $39.99 on Amazon

ONLYCARE Migraine Relief Cap This uber-popular Amazon’s Choice cap may not be runway material, but hoo-boy, it feels great! You might feel (and look) a little silly wearing it, but the comfort it provides is worth it. I was apprehensive about trying it because I usually don’t want anything on my eyes when I have head pain, not even a sleep mask. This cap, however, is weighty like a weighted blanket, offering a snug fit without feeling tight or oppressive. It delivers an amazing cooling sensation, and you can also heat it in the microwave (for just a few seconds—please read the directions!). Even if it didn’t completely obliterate my headache, it certainly calmed the ache and allowed me to relax, as if I were in a dark room. $26.99 on Amazon

New Muiz Cooling Magnesium Roll-On If pain strikes when you don’t have access to other products, this tiny roller can be conveniently tucked into a purse, backpack, or desk and used anywhere. I appreciated the simplicity of its ingredients, which include aromatherapy oils like peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus, along with magnesium and medium-chain triacylglycerol (MCT) oil. It contains no dyes, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. The roller stick offers a cooling sensation and emits a pleasant minty aroma. Users are advised to apply the oil on various points, including the wrists, pressure points on the sides of the head, and the nape of the neck. While I didn’t experience significant relief during a headache, the pleasant scent was a nice diversion. Why magnesium? Some studies suggest that people who suffer from migraines have lower levels of magnesium, and that magnesium supplements can reduce the frequency of headaches. $20.99 on Amazon

Acupressure Sticks These sticks utilize the principles of acupressure, applying pressure to specific points on the body to alleviate pain. They are simple to use—just slide them into place on the fleshy spot between the thumb and forefinger. I found them difficult to wear for extended periods because they were quite tight and somewhat uncomfortable. However, many users swear by them as an alternative to medication, often recommending applying them right when a headache starts for the best effect. $35.44 on Amazon