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Spring is a season of renewal, making it the perfect time to refresh your habits and refocus on your well-being. As the days get longer and everything starts to bloom, it’s easier to reconnect with routines that help you feel your best. From Silk & Snow to Saje Natural Wellness, and more, these go-to picks make it simple to build a routine that feels calming and energizing.

Sleep

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock It’s easy not to realize what’s missing from a sleep routine until the Hatch Restore 3 comes along. The sunrise-inspired wake-up offers a far gentler start than a traditional alarm, while customizable wind-down routines—soft lighting paired with calming sounds—turn getting ready for bed into a more relaxing, almost luxurious experience. $229.99 on Amazon

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Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket A weighted blanket is a helpful tool for promoting restful and stress-free sleep. The extra weight of one is believed to stimulate serotonin, reduce stress, and increase sleep hormones. This hand-knitted blanket from Canadian company Silk & Snow weighs only eight pounds, so it isn’t too heavy. Plus, it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry. $250.75 at Silk & Snow (was $295)

Dental

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, White, Rechargeable Power Toothbrush Get into better dental hygiene habits with the Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush, designed to remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline than a manual brush. With its built-in timer and pressure sensor, it helps you brush for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes while avoiding over-brushing for healthier teeth and gums. $59.97 on Amazon (was $62.99)

COSLUS Water Teeth Flosser This water flosser is designed to help remove food debris and plaque more effectively than traditional flossing. Its portable, rechargeable design makes it easy to maintain a fresh, thorough clean at home or on the go as part of your daily oral care routine. $39.98 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Fitness

Google Fitbit Inspire 3 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is ideal for beginners who are new to fitness tracking or just want simple, essential features. It offers all-day activity and heart rate monitoring, stress management, and sleep insights in a slimmer, lightweight design that’s comfortable to wear all day. Guided workouts, reminders to move, and personalized daily readiness scores help users gradually build healthy habits without feeling overwhelmed. $99.95 on Amazon (was $126.49)

Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic. Great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga. $31.68 on Amazon (was $33.61)

Suncare

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide reflect UV rays without the heat or reactions of chemical sunscreens. This mineral sunscreen works like a dream, with its ultra-light, tinted formula offering 40 minutes of water and sweat resistance and an invisible matte finish that lasts. $31.96 on Amazon (was $39.95)

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Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Balm Sunscreen Stick with SPF 45 A convenient SPF stick that adds a healthy-looking glow—easy to love. Swipe it across your face and neck before applying makeup to create a smooth, radiant base, or use it throughout the day over makeup whenever you need to quickly top up your sun protection. $41 at Sephora

Hydration

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Every health enthusiast needs a trusty tumblr to stay hydrated. This Stanley quencher comes in 30 oz and 40 oz options, perfect for water, iced tea, coffee or smoothies, and is available in tons of colours to match your personal style. $52 on Amazon

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Food

Vegan Plant-based Protein Powder Perfect for post-workout shakes or mid-day smoothies, this vegan protein keeps you satisfied for hours while supporting muscle recovery. Bonus: the dessert-inspired flavours make hitting your protein goals feel like a treat. $60.98 on Amazon $31 on GoodProtein.ca

Made with Local A clean, gluten-free snack bar made with organic, real-food ingredients like oats, nut butter, and honey, offering a naturally energizing option for everyday snacking. Crafted and sourced in Canada, this Lemon Square variety pack is perfect for gifting or on-the-go fuel with simple, recognizable ingredients. $38.99 on Amazon

Stress relief

Stress Release Roll-On No worries, just calm vibes—this Stress Release Roll-On from Saje blends soothing clary sage, calming Roman chamomile, and relaxing lavender to melt away your stress in an instant. $33 at Saje

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Vitruvi Stone Diffuser This beautiful stone diffuser not only adds aromatherapy benefits to your home but also looks great on your bedside table. Diffuse all your favourite scents and enjoy this diffuser’s air-purifying properties. Relaxation is in the air! $159.99 on Amazon

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