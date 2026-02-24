The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get everything you need to do Reformer Pilates at home with our curated collection of top-quality equipment, apparel, and accessories. From sleek reformer machines and non-slip mats to grip socks, Pilates rings, and buttery-soft leggings, we’ve gathered essentials by brands like Aritzia, Lululemon and Bala to help you create a professional-level studio right in your own space. Whether you’re stretching, strengthening, or flowing through a full-body workout, our selection makes it easy to stay stylish, supported, and motivated.
You’ll love the convenience of doing your favourite workouts from the comfort of your home. This foldable machine features a jump board, 5 adjustable colour-coded resistance cords, and a weight capacity of up to 300 lbs. Its compact, foldable design allows for easy storage and mobility, while the adjustable resistance provides a customizable full-body workout. Plus, with 90% pre-assembly, it can be set up in just 5–10 minutes.
This Bala yoga mat provides a stable, non-slip surface for exercises like reformer-inspired floor work, core strengthening, and stretching. Use it to perform moves such as roll-ups, leg circles, planks, and bridges safely at home, with the cushioned 5mm thickness protecting your joints while keeping you grounded.
Stay hydrated during home workouts with this vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler from Canadian brand Grosche. It’s designed to keep ice cold for over 40 hours and featuring a lid, straw, and handle.
These unisex grip quarter socks from Lululemon are perfect for reformer Pilates, featuring non-slip grippers that keep your feet secure on the reformer or mat. Lightweight mesh and cushioned soles provide breathability and comfort, so you can focus on your balance and form without slipping.
Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism.
This ring set includes everything you need to enhance your pilates workouts. This set features a 14 inch anti-deformation magic circle, a mini ball, and resistance bands to enhance core strength, stability, and flexibility. Its padded handles and durable materials make exercises like chest presses, leg squeezes, and seated twists comfortable and effective for all skill levels.
Boost your wellness during post-workout recovery with this infrared PEMF mat infused with therapeutic crystals. Designed to help relieve muscle tension, improve blood flow, and encourage natural healing at a cellular level, it combines soothing amethyst, warming obsidian, and restorative energy technology to help you unwind, reset, and restore—long after your Pilates session ends.
