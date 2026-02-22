The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
I’ve been cleaning professionally for 18 years, and I still get a specific kind of satisfaction from this: watching someone realize that the product they’ve been ignoring under their sink is secretly a genius tool for a completely different problem. Let’s walk through some double-duty for items you have at home already (and if you don’t, I’ve got links for you from top brands like Cascade, Bounce and Dawn). Here we go!
1. Dishwasher Tablet to Clean Greasy Air Fryer Basket
The Problem
Your air fryer is one of the greatest inventions of the last decade — until you have to clean the basket. The baked-on grease and carbon buildup that accumulates on the grate and in the basket is resistant to heavy scrubbing (you can wreck the nonstick coating), and most baskets aren’t fully dishwasher-safe. So people either scrub ineffectively or live with a grimy basket.
The Unexpected Fix
Dishwasher tablets contain protease enzymes specifically engineered to break down protein and fat bonds — the same molecular action that dissolves baked-on casserole works identically on air fryer grease. The tablet does the work so you don’t have to.
2. Dryer Sheet to Remove Pet Hair From Clothing (Before You Wash)
The Problem
If you have a pet, you know: washing something covered in fur often just makes it worse. The water mats the hair deeper into the fibres, and it comes out of the wash just as hairy as it went in — sometimes more so.
The Unexpected Fix
Here’s the science: static electricity is what makes pet hair cling. Bounce sheets contain a cationic surfactant that neutralizes static charge, releasing the grip. Air fluff tumbling moves the hair to the lint trap. Heat would set it deeper — air fluff is the non-negotiable part of this.
3. Dawn Powerwash to Clean Greasy Kitchen Cabinet Doors
The Problem
Cabinet doors above and near the stove accumulate a sticky, greasy film — a mix of cooking vapour, dust, and oxidized (yellowing) oil — that regular all-purpose sprays smear around without actually cutting through. It never looks clean and it feels sticky to the touch. Yuck.
The Unexpected Fix
Dawn Powerwash is a concentrated degreasing formula that comes out foamy and clings to vertical surfaces. The surfactants surround grease molecules and lift them off the surface during the dwell time. You’re letting chemistry lift the grease instead of your elbow. Remember to test on an inconspicuous spot on painted or lacquered cabinets. This will work beautifully on laminate, wood veneer, and factory-painted finishes.
4. Handheld Fabric Steamer to Sanitize Kids’ Fabric, Plush and Plastic Toys
The Problem
It’s cold and flu season and you’re looking at the toys that have fallen everywhere, been chewed up and drooled all over, and played with day after day. Most of these toys you can’t put in the washing machine — the electronics, the glued eyes, the delicate stuffing. And bleach wipes near something that goes directly into a child’s face feels wrong. So most people just… don’t sanitize them. But they should be sanitized now and then, and there’s a simple way to do it.
The Unexpected Fix
The key to this working is time. You need 3–5 seconds per section for the surface to reach ‘killing’ temperature. This is the difference between a cosmetic steam and actual sanitization.
5. #0000 Steel Wool to Remove Hard Water Stains on Glass
This works safely because the Mohs hardness scale ranks glass at 5.5–7 and steel at 4–4.5. Steel is softer than glass. Physically, it cannot scratch it. The ultra-fine fibres of #0000 grade provide just enough mechanical action to break the mineral bond — without abrasion. Start by cleaning the glass surface to remove any debris or mess, wet the glass with soapy water, and scrub the affected area with the #0000 steel wool pad in a gentle circular motion. Rinse well and buff dry with a microfiber cloth.
Five products and five new uses to make cleaning a little easier!
