Work from home essentials: Must-have items for peak productivity

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Working from home offers flexibility — both in your schedule and in how you set up your home office. Whether you’re a professional or a student, having supportive seating, quality supplies, and the right tools can help you stay comfy and focused throughout the work day. A thoughtful workspace can boost productivity, reduce distractions, and support better well-being. Now is the perfect time to invest in the gear that helps you do your best work.

Non-Slip Desk Pad If you’re tired of those tiny square mouse pads, this non-slip option protects your entire desktop and comes in a variety of colours to match your vibe. Highly rated on Amazon and easy to clean, it’s perfect for students and the work-from-home crew. $16.79 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow For any chair that needs extra support, this bestselling memory foam pillow is ideal for work or travel. It adapts to your natural shape, is made from ventilated mesh fabric to keep you cool, and it includes a removable, machine-washable cover. $39.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Moleskine Classic Notebook The Moleskine classic notebook with a soft cover features 240 ruled pages with a durable black cover and elastic closure, making it ideal for journaling, note-taking, or creative writing. Beloved by students, travelers, and bullet journalists – it’s the portable notebook that’s perfect for everyday use or ideas on the go. $24.42 on Amazon (was $27.21)

Brother Work Smart 1360 Wireless Colour Inkjet Printer If your work requires printing, you’ll want to pick up the Brother Work Smart 1360 Wireless Colour Inkjet All-in-One Printer. It’s a user-friendly printer that can print, copy, and scan. With automatic duplex printing, a 20-sheet ADF, 150-sheet paper tray, and cloud connectivity via its 1.8” colour display or the Brother Mobile Connect app, it streamlines productivity for any workspace. $182.5 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Logitech MK345 Wireless Combo The Logitech MK345 Wireless Combo includes a full-sized keyboard with a palm rest and a comfortable right-handed mouse, offering quiet typing, precise tracking, and a reliable 2.4 GHz wireless connection. Designed for long-lasting use, it features spill-resistant keys, easy-access media controls, and batteries that can last up to 3 years for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse. $39.98 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Fantol 14.5 Inch File Cabinet Storage is an essential in any workspace. This cabinet from Article features a spacious filing drawer with soft-close functionality, perfect for organizing standard letter-sized documents in a home office. Its durable veneer and solid wood construction, combined with a height that fits neatly under a desk. $399 at Article

You may also like:

Aesthetic Daily Planner – $12.99

Story continues below advertisement

4 Tiers Stackable Desk Organizer – $38.00

Monster Mission 100 Bluetooth Headphones – $49.99

Cute Keyboard Retro Round Keycap – $49.99

Autonomous ErgoChair Mesh It’s the high-quality ergo chair of your dreams. Developed with German experts, it’s multi-layer micro-mesh fabric traps air for superior breathability – perfect for long hours. If there’s one thing you should never apologize for, it’s investing in comfort for crushing your work goals. $859 at autonomous

Aquila Office Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé If you’re looking for a sophisticated chair that’s a little easier on the wallet, the Aquila Office Chair pairs a solid oak frame and adjustable seat with soft bouclé upholstery and foam padding to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the day. It features smooth caster wheels and height-adjustable positioning. $519 at Article (was $649)

Story continues below advertisement

Acrylic Monitor Stand This acrylic monitor stand elevates your screen to a comfortable eye level while providing ample storage for a full-size keyboard underneath. Its sturdy two-tier design includes a phone holder and multiple compartments, supporting up to 50 lbs without bending, keeping your desk organized and ergonomic. $74.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Height Adjustable Standing Desk Ensure you’re taking care of your health while spending long workdays getting that bread! This standing desk features a fully motorized lift system and 4 memory preset options for easy height adjustments. It’s 40-inch surface space makes it compact for small offices and it includes a built-in cable tray to neatly organize cords and reduce desktop clutter. $199.87 on Amazon

Desktop Glass Weekly Planner Whiteboard Add some luxury to your workspace with this elegant desktop weekly calendar whiteboard, featuring a gold-printed calendar layout on a sleek frameless glass design and a handcrafted solid hardwood base. Compact, portable, and perfect for organizing your week, you’ll stay on top of tasks while cutting down on paper waste. $26.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Desk Vacuum Keep your desk spotless in seconds with this compact mini desk vacuum. Perfect for students, professionals, or anyone who loves to snack at their workspace, it comes with an extra replacement filter for longer use. The additional suction nozzle easily reaches keyboard gaps, desk crumbs, and small office items, making tidying up quick and easy. $21.97 on Amazon (was $33.77)

UREVO Walking Pad Treadmill Don’t forget to take care of your health while spending long days at your desk. This walking pad treadmill makes it easy to get your steps in between work tasks, thanks to its quiet motor and low-impact, shock-absorbing design. Its compact size, portable wheels, and LED display let you walk or jog right at your desk while keeping track of steps, calories, and distance. Buy on Amazon

Deca 48 Inch Desk - Oak A study, reliable desk is an essential part of any workspace. It’s all in the details with the Deca Desk – featuring elegant soft-close drawers wrapped in natural box cane for a breezy wooden vibe, plus a clever hidden cable compartment to keep your workspace clean and organized. $799 at Article

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

5 Pcs 0.5mm Japanese Black Ink Pens – $14.99

25 PCS Plastic Clear Drawer Organizer – $24.29

Memory Foam Ergonomic Mouse Pad Set