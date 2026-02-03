Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Your love language may be spoken in touch (we have something super soft and fuzzy!), food (did somebody say moules frites?!) or soul-shifting poetry (oh, you just wait). From thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from top brands like Staub, Simons and Brunette the Label to unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her, him and everyone in between, we’ve rounded up sweet finds for every kind of love on your V-Day gift list this year.

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven Perfect for those high protein, one-pot winter meals, Staub’s cast iron collection is top shelf quality and easy on the eyes! This 5-qt coquette in cherry is a culinary classic for the ages. $189 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Mini Maker Waffle Maker Originally gifted to one of my girls as a 5th birthday present, our heart-shaped waffle maker has accumulated lots of sweet as well as savory miles – and I promise yours will, too. $30.98 on Amazon

Women's Casual Heart Print Crew Socks Elegant hits of red are having a moment, so I’ll be gifting each of my babies a pair of these heart-emblazoned crew socks in the hue of love. Adorable with cinched 80’s loafers. $15.92 on Amazon

Je t'aime Cousin Crew My well-heeled 87-year old mum just bought her first-ever grey sweat set, so she was my inspo for this gift idea. Cool, comfy and wearable at every age. the Je t’aime Cousin Crew and Oversized Jogger matching set from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label has available sizing ranging from XS/S to 3XL/4XL. $109 at Brunette the Label

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Heart-Shaped Silicone Spatula – $12.98

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face – $25.99

Retrospect Solana Yoga Mat – $36.02

Je t'aime Oversized Jogger These cozy joggers are the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for homebodies–or those who love to stay cozy at all times of the day (we see you!). $109 at Brunette the Label

Heart Shaped Hole Puncher Dying over the cuteness. Stash this heart-shaped hole punch (includes other shapes) in your pint-sized mini me’s pencil case to make the school day juuust a little prettier. $12.99 on Amazon (was $20)

Story continues below advertisement

Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver If you haven’t read (or gifted) Mary Oliver, please begin. Devotion: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver is a New York Times Bestseller (and Susie favourite). $27 on Amazon

Plush Heart Cushion I heart the price point (and the message) of this ballet pink plush heart cushion (40X28cm) from Canadian retailer Simons – perfect for dorm beds, childrens’ rooms or a chilly guest room in need of a little love. $20 at Simons

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $8.79

Story continues below advertisement

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm – $11.86

Gillette Venus Snap Cosmo Pink On-the-Go Razor – $12.99