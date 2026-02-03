The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Your love language may be spoken in touch (we have something super soft and fuzzy!), food (did somebody say moules frites?!) or soul-shifting poetry (oh, you just wait). From thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from top brands like Staub, Simons and Brunette the Label to unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her, him and everyone in between, we’ve rounded up sweet finds for every kind of love on your V-Day gift list this year.
My well-heeled 87-year old mum just bought her first-ever grey sweat set, so she was my inspo for this gift idea. Cool, comfy and wearable at every age. the Je t’aime Cousin Crew and Oversized Jogger matching set from Vancouver’s Brunette the Label has available sizing ranging from XS/S to 3XL/4XL.
I heart the price point (and the message) of this ballet pink plush heart cushion (40X28cm) from Canadian retailer Simons – perfect for dorm beds, childrens’ rooms or a chilly guest room in need of a little love.
