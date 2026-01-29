Seeing red: The ultimate ‘red everything’ gift guide

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Red is the colour of passion and romance, glowing with warmth, desire, and a heartbeat-skipping kind of love. From rosy lip balms to Mejuri gems, La Vie en Rose luxury satin pajamas to red-hot KitchenAid mixers and more, 2026 is the year of fiery finds. Whether it’s for a lover, friend or treat all to yourself, consider this your sign to fall hard—for bold colour, big feelings, and statement-making gifts.
It’s a Sephora bestseller that hydrates your lips while adding a gorgeous sheer cherry-red tint. This nourishing vegan lip treatment from Summer Fridays is infused with hydrating butters and waxes for soft, glossy, naturally flushed lips.
If you’re in a mood for something a little bolder, check out this classic cool-toned red from Merit. This formula includes hyaluronic acid to help lips look naturally plump, while giving you a velvety matte finish.
Babaton never disappoints when it comes to finding elevated staples. It’s time to branch out of the clean girl aesthetic and give statement red a whirl. With an off the shoulder style, a draped bodice and slim fit, the Gallery Top in flashing red is as bold as you are.
This fit-and-flare midi is undeniably romantic, featuring a structured bodice and a full, flowing skirt perfect for weddings or special occasions. Crafted from a soft blend of viscose, cotton, and elastane.
It’s the sweetest two-piece for your next getaway, whether you’re lounging on a Positano beach or exploring cobblestone streets in a sun-soaked coastal town. In red, the hottest color of the season, it’s impossible to ignore.
These Tommy Hilfiger boxers are crafted from soft, breathable cotton, ensuring all-day comfort. The relaxed fit and flexible waistband allow freedom of movement while maintaining shape wear after wear.
It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and ten speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle!
Crafted in France, this 5-quart Staub Dutch oven combines a tall, slim design with heavy cast iron for exceptional heat retention and even cooking. Its tight-fitting lid, enameled interior, and versatile stovetop-to-oven capability make it perfect for soups, braises, and layered dishes.
Make coffee the Italian way with the Bialetti Moka Express, a classic stovetop espresso maker that brews rich, velvety espresso in minutes. Its 6-cup capacity, patented safety valve, and durable aluminum design make it perfect for enjoying full-bodied espresso at home or in the office.
Don’t let its tiny size fool you—the JBL Go 4 packs punchy JBL Pro Sound with deep bass that will surprise everyone around you. It’s ultra-durable, waterproof, dustproof, and even eco-friendly, plus with up to 7 hours of playtime (or 9 with Playtime Boost) and multi-speaker Auracast pairing, the party never has to stop.
Comments