Seeing red: The ultimate ‘red everything’ gift guide

Red is the colour of passion and romance, glowing with warmth, desire, and a heartbeat-skipping kind of love. From rosy lip balms to Mejuri gems, La Vie en Rose luxury satin pajamas to red-hot KitchenAid mixers and more, 2026 is the year of fiery finds. Whether it’s for a lover, friend or treat all to yourself, consider this your sign to fall hard—for bold colour, big feelings, and statement-making gifts.

Fashion & beauty

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Treatment for Hydration + Nourishing Shine It’s a Sephora bestseller that hydrates your lips while adding a gorgeous sheer cherry-red tint. This nourishing vegan lip treatment from Summer Fridays is infused with hydrating butters and waxes for soft, glossy, naturally flushed lips. $32.50 at Sephora

Signature Lip If you’re in a mood for something a little bolder, check out this classic cool-toned red from Merit. This formula includes hyaluronic acid to help lips look naturally plump, while giving you a velvety matte finish. $28.80 at Merit (was $36)

Organic Dôme Curve Gemstone Huggies If you’re a fan of Mejuri’s iconic Dôme collection (and who isn’t?), these red gemstone earrings offer a striking twist — plated in 18k gold and wearable art all on their own. $168 at Mejuri

Babaton Smooth Matter™ Gallery Top Babaton never disappoints when it comes to finding elevated staples. It’s time to branch out of the clean girl aesthetic and give statement red a whirl. With an off the shoulder style, a draped bodice and slim fit, the Gallery Top in flashing red is as bold as you are. $48 at Aritzia

Long Sleeve Satin Pajama Set Curl up in satin. La Vie en Rose’s luxury Pajama set is made for those who lounge with elegance. $44.99 at La Vie en Rose (was $64.95)

Touch of Wool Cable-Knit Cropped Cardigan Festive for Valentine’s, timeless for always — meet your new favourite cashmere-wool cardigan. This cropped number from Simons features covered buttons down the front, ribbed edging and a boxy fit. $59.95 at Simons (was $79.00)

BHLDN Olivia Fit & Flare Midi Dress This fit-and-flare midi is undeniably romantic, featuring a structured bodice and a full, flowing skirt perfect for weddings or special occasions. Crafted from a soft blend of viscose, cotton, and elastane. $298.00 at Anthropologie

High Rise Cheeky Bikini Bottom It’s the sweetest two-piece for your next getaway, whether you’re lounging on a Positano beach or exploring cobblestone streets in a sun-soaked coastal town. In red, the hottest color of the season, it’s impossible to ignore. $54.95 at Bikini Village

adidas Golf Men's Golf Crew Neck Sweatshirt Made from a soft blend of 70% cotton and 30% recycled polyester fleece, this crew neck from Adidas is a striking and practical find he’ll wear throughout this season and into the next. $65.07 on Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Mens Woven Boxer These Tommy Hilfiger boxers are crafted from soft, breathable cotton, ensuring all-day comfort. The relaxed fit and flexible waistband allow freedom of movement while maintaining shape wear after wear. $24.18 on Amazon

TheraFace Mask Glo Powered by red light therapy and gentle massage, this TheraFace Mask Glo mask leaves skin looking brighter, smoother, and more lifted. Just 12 minutes a day keeps fine lines away. $499.99 on Amazon $499.99 at Therabody

Home & kitchen

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer It’s the famous KitchenAid mixer you’ve been eyeing all year. This fan favourite kitchen appliance features a powerful motor and ten speed settings, ideal for mixing, kneading, and whipping ingredients. There’s no recipe it can’t handle! $399.98 on Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven Crafted in France, this 5-quart Staub Dutch oven combines a tall, slim design with heavy cast iron for exceptional heat retention and even cooking. Its tight-fitting lid, enameled interior, and versatile stovetop-to-oven capability make it perfect for soups, braises, and layered dishes. $189 on Amazon

Sumptuous velvet fringed removable-cover cushion Soft, sumptuous, and just a little seductive, this cushion cover adds a moody aura to your space—fringed edges and deep burgundy vibes included. $39 at Simons

Activate 20 oz. insulated shaker bottle This Stanley bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 8 hours and iced for 30 hours, making it perfect for hydration, protein shakes, or supplements on the go. $52.00 at Simons

Bialetti Moka Express 6-Cup Aluminum Stovetop Espresso Maker Make coffee the Italian way with the Bialetti Moka Express, a classic stovetop espresso maker that brews rich, velvety espresso in minutes. Its 6-cup capacity, patented safety valve, and durable aluminum design make it perfect for enjoying full-bodied espresso at home or in the office. $74.98 on Amazon

Tech

Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones The vibrant red TOZO HT2 stand out with hybrid ANC and three dedicated microphones, giving you next-level noise cancellation that tackles everything from airplane engines to bustling streets. $47.59 on Amazon (was $73.99)

132 Keys PBT Jelly Keycaps These jelly keycaps are as satisfying to type on as they are to look at. With a swirl of reds and pinks, they fit fingertips perfectly for a smooth experience, whether you’re at work or play. $44.55 on Amazon

JBL Go 4 - Ultra-Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker Don’t let its tiny size fool you—the JBL Go 4 packs punchy JBL Pro Sound with deep bass that will surprise everyone around you. It’s ultra-durable, waterproof, dustproof, and even eco-friendly, plus with up to 7 hours of playtime (or 9 with Playtime Boost) and multi-speaker Auracast pairing, the party never has to stop. $69.98 on Amazon

