Valentine’s Day is approaching, and finding the perfect gift doesn’t have to mean spending big. These budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 are full of thoughtful picks she’ll truly love—proving that it really is the thought that counts. From La Vie en Rose, to Lush and Anthropologie and more, we’ve got you covered. Whether it’s for a lover or bestie, here’s where you’ll score a can’t-miss gift. Happy love day!

City Essentials Pouch Mini 2L Keep your loved one organized on the go with this sleek Lululemon pouch, featuring a versatile, water-repellent design and convenient interior and exterior pockets. $38 at Lululemon

Ted Baker Sarsa Plain Crystal Bracelet This Ted Baker Sarsa Plain Crystal Bracelet features a delicate 6mm crystal set in shimmering gold-tone plating, adding just the right amount of sparkle to any ensemble. $42 on Amazon (was $60)

Kate Spade New York Leatherette Luggage Tag What could be more ideal than gifting your travel-loving valentine this Kate Spade luggage tag she’ll use on all her trips? Available in a variety of colours, it’s made from durable faux leather with a glossy finish and a gold metal buckle. $29.47 on Amazon

Strength + Love Peppermint pick-me-up kit This Peppermint Pick-Me-Up Kit from Saje is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone who loves fresh scents and could use a little boost of strength and love. Includes a headache-relieving roll-on, invigorating hand cream, revitalizing nasal inhaler and a leather bag. $48 at Saje

Sweetheart Gift Love at first lather starts here. Rich chocolate suds and a buttery body scrub come together in this sweet little duo made to melt hearts. $26.00 at Lush

Amour Vanilla Orchid & Sea Salt Glass Candle Nothing says love like a fresh candle to make their home feel warm and inviting, and the Amour Vanilla Orchid & Sea Salt Glass Candle does just that with its soft blend of vanilla, sea salt, and white florals. $25.20 at Anthropologie (was $36.00)

Conversation Hearts Stoneware Mug Let them lovingly think of you with every sip of their morning coffee with this conversation starter mug from Pottery Barn. $12 at Pottery Barn (was $17)

Lace and Mesh Babydoll 2-piece Set With delicate lace and flirty mesh, this lingerie set is perfect for a romantic night in, or simply treating yourself. $49.95 at La Vie en Rose

Kore Scoop Neck One-piece Swimsuit his vibrant one-piece has everything you need to make a splash at the beach—removable pads, floating underwires, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. And that bold red? Showstopping. $29.99 at Bikini Village (was $49.99)

Always Found Keychain Keys, but make them cute. Clip on this quick-release keychain and keep your essentials exactly where you left them. $22 at Aritzia

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Cross Band Memory Foam House Slippers These faux fur slippers are an easy chic gift. With memory foam cushioning, an open-toe design, and anti-skid soles, they’re ultra-comfy and sure to become a favourite in any lounger’s wardrobe. $19.99 on Amazon

Micro Stud Earrings Tiny, sparkly, and kind of perfect. These golden micro studs are an easy little “I love you” they’ll wear every day. $45 at Jennybird

Summer Garden Tie Scarf Tie it in your hair, wrap it around your neck, or loop it on your bag. This lightweight floral scarf adds an easy, romantic touch wherever it goes. $29.00 at Simons

Icon Stud Earrings These stud earrings make the sweetest Valentine’s treat—available in a variety of styles to perfectly match their personality. $32.00 at Anthropologie

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase The Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Blush offers a luxurious, softer-than-silk feel that keeps hair smooth and shiny while helping skin retain moisture, reducing wrinkles and frizz. Made with high-quality satin and a convenient zipper, it provides a cooling, wrinkle-free sleep experience in a queen-size pillowcase. $25.99 on Amazon

Conrad T-Shirt This t-shirt from Sezane makes a thoughtful valentine’s gift with its soft organic cotton and slightly oversized, comfortable fit. Add a personal touch with complimentary embroidery—perfect for a name, date, or special word that captures your memories together. $40 at Sezane

Squishmallows Original 10-Inch Omar The Teddy Bear Omar the Teddy Bear, a 10-inch Squishmallows plush, is super soft, squishy, and perfect for cuddles. This adorable collectible makes a sweet and huggable Valentine’s Day gift for kids, friends, or loved ones. $34.95 on Amazon

LEGO Roses Better than roses that never die—LEGO roses! Enjoy the fun of building them and the joy of displaying a colourful, everlasting bouquet. $16 on Amazon

Winter Earmuffs for Women Keep your valentine (or galentine) warm and cozy with these fluffy winter earmuffs—they’re the perfect addition to any chic winter outfit and will keep her snug all through February. $19.98 on Amazon

Headband & Scrunchie Set This pink headband and scrunchie set is such a cute little valentine’s treat—perfect for cozy nights in and feel-good self-care moments. $12.95 at La Vie en Rose

Almond Latte - Cute AirPods Pro Case Cupid called—your AirPods are ready for a valentine. Creamy tones and playful spots included. $39.95 at Burga

